Public insurance adjusters help people in their time of need

Pattie Hunt Sinacole advises on how to respond to networking requests. Q: I just landed a great job, in part because I made a greater effort to network with friends and family. I started my job about 2 weeks ago. I am getting a lot of requests to meet others for coffee, lunch, etc. to network. I don’t take lunch very often, or I have lunch with my new co-workers. I can’t really leave for coffee during the day. At the end of the day, I have to pick up my son by a certain time at his child care center. I feel badly saying now, but I can’t possibly meet with all of these people. It is becoming a problem. I rely heavily on commissions, and many of my prospects are in CA, so I often need to be available after hours in Boston. What are your thoughts?

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO