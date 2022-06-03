ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, MS

Interview: New Albany resident named Mr. MC, shares reasoning for optimistic outlook

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIshmon Foster of New Albany was recently...

wtva.com

Vogel named head men’s soccer coach at ICC

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College has hired Caryl Vogel to lead its men’s soccer program. The Pontotoc native spent the last season as the first-ever head men’s soccer coach at Blue Mountain College. He’s the fifth coach in ICC program history. Vogel previously coached at...
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

$120M solar facility being built in Lowndes County

State and local officials were on hand Monday afternoon to announce the construction of a solar facility by Origis Energy. $120M solar facility being built in Lowndes County. State and local officials were on hand Monday afternoon to announce the construction of a solar facility by Origis Energy.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Surgeon gifts $150K endowment to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A University of Mississippi (UM) graduate and his wife gifted the school with a $150,000 endowment. Dr. Marc E. Walker graduated from UM in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. He’s now Mississippi’s only pediatric and congenital hand surgeon and the founder and clinical director of the Congenital Hand […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi teacher restores historic house built in 1914

About eight years ago, Kellie Dillard became interested in buying an old home in Saltillo known as the Barlow Burrow House, which had been unoccupied for several years. The two-story Colonial Revival residence was built by Saltillo merchant Barlow Burrow in 1914. It sits on the same site as the home of his father, Capt. John H. Burrow, which was built in the 1870s.
SALTILLO, MS
wtva.com

Elvis Festival kicks off Wednesday in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Elvis Festival kicks off on Wednesday, June 8. Last year’s festival featured some COVID-19 restrictions, but the full experience returns this year. The annual festival, which brings in thousands of visitors from across the country, greatly impacts the local economy. Convention and Visitors...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Mayor: Fulton's future up in the air

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - It only failed by two votes, the Pennies for Parks Tourism Tax. Mayor Emily Quinn says the Pennies for Parks Tourism Tax would have given them $700,000 in revenue. But with that money now off the table coupled with high inflation, the city now face some...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Rebels need one win to advance to super regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WTVA) - The Rebels will be one step closer to Omaha with a win on Monday in the Coral Gables Regional. Ole Miss was scheduled to Arizona at noon; however, weather delayed the start. The game is now scheduled for 3:20 p.m. C.T. Fans can watch the...
CORAL GABLES, FL
New Albany, MS
wtva.com

Saltillo woman killed in Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A fatal crash claimed the life of a Saltillo woman Tuesday night in Union County. The crash happened on Highway 349 at around 8:30 p.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said Marla Harshberger, 54, was driving down the highway when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
UNION COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Wrongful death lawsuit dismissed against Oxford, police chief

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the City of Oxford and its police chief. This is in relation to the May 19, 2019, murder of Dominique Clayton at the hands of former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne. Kinne is currently serving a life...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Valley State first HBCU to offer prison college program in Mississippi

Incarcerated people at two prisons in the Delta will be able to start earning four-year degrees from Mississippi Valley State University this fall for the first time in more than two decades.   Valley State’s Prison Educational Partnership Program (PEPP) is part of a growing number of colleges providing classes in prison with Second Chance Pell, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Toddler reportedly fell from vehicle along highway in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler was taken to the hospital after she reportedly fell from a vehicle in Starkville. The incident was reported Monday at noon on Highway 25, Starkville Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said. The 3-year-old girl reportedly fell from a vehicle traveling along the highway. No more...
STARKVILLE, MS
actionnews5.com

School award causes concern for one Mississippi parent

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Awards that kids receive in school can inspire pride in both the child and their parents. But one Mid-South mother says her pre-k son brought home the “Monkey Award”, a moment that left her asking questions. The family contacted Action News 5 and we...
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Many turn to solar power to save money

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A lot of people turn to solar panels to power their homes. It could potentially save homeowners a lot of money in the long run. Nathan Lewis of Carbon Recall said he owns 18 panels and his power bill dropped by 70 percent. He said solar...
TUPELO, MS

