Interview: New Albany resident named Mr. MC, shares reasoning for optimistic outlook

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College has hired Caryl Vogel to lead its men’s soccer program. The Pontotoc native spent the last season as the first-ever head men’s soccer coach at Blue Mountain College. He’s the fifth coach in ICC program history. Vogel previously coached at...
State and local officials were on hand Monday afternoon to announce the construction of a solar facility by Origis Energy. $120M solar facility being built in Lowndes County. State and local officials were on hand Monday afternoon to announce the construction of a solar facility by Origis Energy.
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A University of Mississippi (UM) graduate and his wife gifted the school with a $150,000 endowment. Dr. Marc E. Walker graduated from UM in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. He’s now Mississippi’s only pediatric and congenital hand surgeon and the founder and clinical director of the Congenital Hand […]
About eight years ago, Kellie Dillard became interested in buying an old home in Saltillo known as the Barlow Burrow House, which had been unoccupied for several years. The two-story Colonial Revival residence was built by Saltillo merchant Barlow Burrow in 1914. It sits on the same site as the home of his father, Capt. John H. Burrow, which was built in the 1870s.
WALLS, Miss. — Gas and grocery prices are high enough right now, but it’s even worse if you have to drive miles to go shopping. People in Walls, Mississippi, are all too used to it. But FOX13 found out that state and local leaders are trying to figure out how to bring a grocery store to the DeSoto County town.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Elvis Festival kicks off on Wednesday, June 8. Last year’s festival featured some COVID-19 restrictions, but the full experience returns this year. The annual festival, which brings in thousands of visitors from across the country, greatly impacts the local economy. Convention and Visitors...
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - It only failed by two votes, the Pennies for Parks Tourism Tax. Mayor Emily Quinn says the Pennies for Parks Tourism Tax would have given them $700,000 in revenue. But with that money now off the table coupled with high inflation, the city now face some...
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WTVA) - The Rebels will be one step closer to Omaha with a win on Monday in the Coral Gables Regional. Ole Miss was scheduled to Arizona at noon; however, weather delayed the start. The game is now scheduled for 3:20 p.m. C.T. Fans can watch the...
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A fatal crash claimed the life of a Saltillo woman Tuesday night in Union County. The crash happened on Highway 349 at around 8:30 p.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said Marla Harshberger, 54, was driving down the highway when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the City of Oxford and its police chief. This is in relation to the May 19, 2019, murder of Dominique Clayton at the hands of former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne. Kinne is currently serving a life...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- For weeks, we've reported how consumers are facing higher grocery prices but the costs is also going up for local sheriff offices. Sheriff Leo Mask came up with a creative way to offset prices. For years, we have shared with you about the inmate garden...
A Mississippi mother said she that she is upset and angry after her son brought home the “Monkey Award … for entertaining others.”. WMC News in Mephis reports that Shemekia Ellis voiced concerns when her son who is a Pre-K student at Batesville Elementary came home with the “Monkey Award” and other awards.
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– Members of a small African-American congregation in DeSoto County were shocked Sunday morning to find a KKK flyer on the front steps of their church. The flyer, urging people to join the Klan, outraged Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church members just a month away from the church’s 143rd anniversary. Pastor Rodney […]
Incarcerated people at two prisons in the Delta will be able to start earning four-year degrees from Mississippi Valley State University this fall for the first time in more than two decades. Valley State’s Prison Educational Partnership Program (PEPP) is part of a growing number of colleges providing classes in prison with Second Chance Pell, […]
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A toddler was taken to the hospital after she reportedly fell from a vehicle in Starkville. The incident was reported Monday at noon on Highway 25, Starkville Police Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said. The 3-year-old girl reportedly fell from a vehicle traveling along the highway. No more...
STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – You’ll be able to hear the rumbling of thousands of bikes rolling into Sturgis again this year. The Sturgis South Bike Rally has been parked for the past two years. Now, organizers say it will return the Oktibbeha County town August 18th through the...
Memphis police were caught in the middle of a wild cat fight late Friday night on Beale Street. It’s unclear what the argument was about or whether anyone was arrested. Video shows at least one woman fighting back against the police. Watch the brawl below.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Awards that kids receive in school can inspire pride in both the child and their parents. But one Mid-South mother says her pre-k son brought home the “Monkey Award”, a moment that left her asking questions. The family contacted Action News 5 and we...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A lot of people turn to solar panels to power their homes. It could potentially save homeowners a lot of money in the long run. Nathan Lewis of Carbon Recall said he owns 18 panels and his power bill dropped by 70 percent. He said solar...
