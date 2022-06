West Plains, MO. – The West Plains Police Department has announced the formation of the “Police Community Advisory Committee,” a group that has been created to function as a resource for the City of West Plains and the West Plains Police Department to assist in the formation of strategies, development of community policing concepts, increasing public awareness, furthering engagement and transparency efforts, and help to identify best practices. The Committee is intended to supply a forum for discussions concerning community issues and the goal is to have a broad spectrum of viewpoints represented.

