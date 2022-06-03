Man killed in Champaign house fire; coroner releases identity
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the identity of the male decedent discovered by Champaign Fire Firefighters and the Champaign Police on Tuesday in a residence heavily damaged by fire on last Thursday.Human remains found 5 days after house on fire in Champaign
The residence was located at 4309 Stonebridge Court, Champaign, Illinois, and was severely damaged by fire on the early morning of May 26. The decedent’s remains were discovered on Tuesday during excavation of the residence by the Champaign Fire Department and the Champaign Police Department.
The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit assisted the coroner with obtaining fingerprints from the decedent on Wednesday. Positive results from the fingerprints obtained were received on Friday, indicating a positive identification for 50-year-old Jose J. Andrade-Sosa of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Police still searching for missing person in Champaign fire
Preliminary results from an autopsy performed on Friday indicated Andrade-Sosa died from smoke inhalation from the fire.
Preliminary results from an autopsy performed on Friday indicated Andrade-Sosa died from smoke inhalation from the fire.

Final autopsy results are pending toxicology studies. This death is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the coroner's office.
