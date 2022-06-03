ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Man killed in Champaign house fire; coroner releases identity

 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the identity of the male decedent discovered by Champaign Fire Firefighters and the Champaign Police on Tuesday in a residence heavily damaged by fire on last Thursday.

The residence was located at 4309 Stonebridge Court, Champaign, Illinois, and was severely damaged by fire on the early morning of May 26. The decedent’s remains were discovered on Tuesday during excavation of the residence by the Champaign Fire Department and the Champaign Police Department.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit assisted the coroner with obtaining fingerprints from the decedent on Wednesday. Positive results from the fingerprints obtained were received on Friday, indicating a positive identification for 50-year-old Jose J. Andrade-Sosa of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Preliminary results from an autopsy performed on Friday indicated Andrade-Sosa died from smoke inhalation from the fire.

Final autopsy results are pending toxicology studies. This death is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office.

WCIA

Two dead in overnight Decatur shootings

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people have died after a pair of shootings in Decatur early Sunday morning. The first shooting happened at 2:03 a.m. in an apartment building at 333 East Center Street. Officers arrived at that location for a report of multiple shots being fired and found two people had been shot. One […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man charged with DUI after crash in Macon County

HEMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash in Macon County Sunday night. The crash happened on Illinois Route 121 near Lincoln Memorial Parkway. State Troopers said their investigation indicated that at approximately 8:11 p.m., a Dodge Challenger driven by Christian Van Hook, 28 from […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Officer shoots, kills hatchet-wielding Illinois man

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Naperville police officer shot and killed a man who the department said charged at the officer with a hatchet. It reportedly happened around 11 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop. A second vehicle pulled up and a man holding a hatchet got out, according to police. He then allegedly went […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee motorcycle crash, medical examiner called

MILWAUKEE - The medical examiner was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Milwaukee Sunday evening, June 5. It happened on the northbound I-43 Kilbourn Avenue tunnel off-ramp into downtown Milwaukee. Sheriff's officials said the crash involved just the motorcycle, and the operator suffered "very serious injuries." The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect at large after shooting outside Winnebago County Justice Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say the suspect(s) are still at large after a shooting outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning. A 31-year-old man was injured, but is expected to survive. According to Winnebago County authorities, the shooting happened outside the justice center, near the Winnebago County Wellness Center on […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur teacher wakes up from coma 5 weeks after crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – It should’ve ended like any other track meet, but teacher and coach Amber Johnson’s car was struck as she was leaving St. Teresa High School on April 29. The injuries left her in a coma for over a month. “It is hard to see this happen to Amber as she’s one […]
DECATUR, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery Reported In Rockford Today

A armed robbery to a citizen is being reported that happened shortly before 2:00 this afternoon in the area of Halsted Road and N Rockton Avenue in Rockford. No injuries were reported. No suspect information available. If further information is provided we will update. The Rockford Police Department is currently...
ROCKFORD, IL
