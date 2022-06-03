BODY OF MISSING WOMAN RECOVERED FROM MISSOURI RIVER
AUTHORITIES SAY CREWS HAVE RECOVERED THE BODY OF A MISSING OMAHA, NEBRASKA WOMAN FROM THE MISSOURI...kscj.com
AUTHORITIES SAY CREWS HAVE RECOVERED THE BODY OF A MISSING OMAHA, NEBRASKA WOMAN FROM THE MISSOURI...kscj.com
I would like to send out prayers for all of the ladies family and friends. and I'd also like to pray for the person that worries about everything being in all caps or whether something is spelled wrong or not. a young lady lost her life and they worry about the caps 😭😭😭 Lord please touch their souls
Comments / 5