BODY OF MISSING WOMAN RECOVERED FROM MISSOURI RIVER

Law enforcement officials report that a man accused of killing two people in Florida has drowned in a Missouri river. Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, was accused of murder in Tampa, Florida, in November 2021 and then again in January 2022, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. Authorities had been searching for him since early May, and he was thought to be armed and dangerous, Crime Stoppers reports. Missouri officials said that McCombs was swimming in a river in southeastern Missouri when he began to panic and ultimately drowned, per an incident report from highway patrol. McCombs was pronounced dead by the county coroner on Sunday afternoon, putting a grisly end to the search for him.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO