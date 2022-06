A video that shows people how to block a classroom door during an active shooting has gone viral on Twitter in the wake of the Uvalde massacre, furthering debate on gun violence in America.Twitter user Robb Beaux shared the video, which shows an unnamed man in a safety vest demonstrating “a trick”. The man wedged one of the chair’s legs between the handle and the doorknob to block the door during an emergency situation. He then tilted the chair towards the wall to secure it.“It is solid. It is not going anywhere, and that took me what? Two seconds,”...

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO