Live Oak Music Festival is returning to El Chorro Regional Park for the first time since its relocation to San Luis Obispo in 2019. After two years of Live Oak Music Festival “On the Radio,” a modified event to honor the spirit of Live Oak during a global pandemic, this year’s attendees will enjoy the 34th annual festival in San Luis Obispo at El Chorro Regional Park. “I am elated at how enthusiastically Live Oak fans have responded to our new home,” commented KCBX General Manager Frank Lanzone. “We are thrilled to be returning to El Chorro again this year, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to the festival.”

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO