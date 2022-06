The spacious main stage of the Sunset Playhouse plays host to a classy vintage mystery this month. Scenery by Michael Talaska and Matt Carr conjures the palatial feel of a wealthy British home in 1912 as the Sunset presents J.B. Priestley’s An Inspector Calls. A sharply crisp Mark Neufang stylishly brings the emotional pull of cool altruistic concern out of the shadows in the role of a detective who is investigating the apparent suicide of a young woman.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO