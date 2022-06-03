ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Arrest Warrant Issued for Brown County Man in Domestic Abuse, Sexual Assault Case

By Rob Sussman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in a violent sexual assault and domestic abuse...

94.3 Jack FM

Menasha Police Seeking Man for Questioning in Stabbing Case

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police in Menasha say they’re looking for a man for questioning in connection to a stabbing early Saturday morning, leaving two people injured. In a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, officers say at about 2:30 a.m., they responded to a home in the 900 block of Sixth Street.
MENASHA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Menasha Police Looking to Question Man in Connection to Saturday Stabbing

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police say they’re looking for a man for questioning in connection to a stabbing early Saturday morning, leaving two people injured. In a Facebook post Saturday afternoon, officer say at about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Sixth Street.
MENASHA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Man Falls Off Ledge in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man fell 30 feet off of a ledge in Fond du Lac County on Friday. The call came in just before midnight in the area of Breakneck Road. Fire crews were able to get the man onto an ATV at the top of the ledge. His condition hasn’t been released.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

10 Displaced in Green Bay House Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Ten people are without a home after a fire on Green Bay’s west side Saturday afternoon. Around 12:20 p.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Elmore Street for the report of a fire in the second floor of a single-family home.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Body Recovered in Lake Michigan Near Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Manitowoc police say a man’s body was recovered in Lake Michigan after a five-hour search. Crews were dispatched to the area of the Baymont Inn, 101 Maritime Drive, at 12:47 p.m. for a report of a man who was struggling to swim. His body was recovered at around 5:50 p.m.
94.3 Jack FM

Challenge Made to Michels’ Gubernatorial Ballot Signatures

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A formal complaint was filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission this weekend, alleging Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels does not have enough valid signatures under state law to get on the primary ballot in August. The official complaint challenging the Republican, centers around Michels’ nomination...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

WIAA state golf tournament tees off Monday in Kohler

THE MEET: The 96th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Golf Championships will be held Monday and Tuesday, June 6-7 on the Meadows Course at Blackwolf Run in Kohler, Wis. Competition will begin at 7 a.m. on both days. Tee time assignments for Sunday practice and for Monday’s play are posted on the boys golf page of the WIAA website.
KOHLER, WI
94.3 Jack FM

A Bobcat legend passes

Paul Coppo passed away last Thursday at the age of 83. The Hancock, Michigan native was one of the most influential players and personalities the sport of hockey has known in this area. After earning All-American recognition as captain of his Michigan Tech college team, Coppo moved to Green Bay and joined the Green Bay Bobcats in 1960. In his 12 year playing career, he piled up 227 goals with 325 assists and retired as the franchises’ all time leading scorer with 557 points. He was also the leading scorer on the 1962 U.S. Mens’ National Hockey Team and on the 1964 US Olympic squad in Innsbruck, Austria. Coppo later became the Head Coach and owner of the Bobcat franchise. He was also a key figure in the development of the De Pere Youth Hockey Association as a teacher, coach and fundraiser. Coppo was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.
HANCOCK, MI

