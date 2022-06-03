ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Mercedes driver George Russell enjoys life in the slow lane on trip to the countryside with girlfriend Carmen Mundt

By Tony Robertson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

FORMULA ONE driver George Russell has taken a break from the 200mph world of F1 for a relaxing trip to the countryside with his girlfriend.

The Mercedes driver enjoyed another top-five finish for his team at the Monaco Grand Prix, remaining the only man to achieve this feat in every race this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWklq_0fzSef1i00
Russell with his partner Mundt Credit: Instagram / @carmenmmundt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUARG_0fzSef1i00
The pair have reportedly been together since 2020 Credit: Instagram / @carmenmmundt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDPug_0fzSef1i00
Russell dons a flat cap as he poses for a picture Credit: Instagram / @georgerussell63
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLaGy_0fzSef1i00
Mundt captioned her post with "Country girl" followed by a Scottish flag emoji Credit: Instagram / @carmenmmundt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTpt4_0fzSef1i00
Russell posted photos on his Instagram story Credit: Instagram / @georgerussell63
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sFb40_0fzSef1i00
The pair were joined by their dog on the trip Credit: Instagram / @carmenmmundt

Russell, along with girlfriend Carmen Mundt, took to Instagram to show off a trip to the countryside.

The 24-year-old was previously pictured with his partner courtside for an NBA game in Miami when F1 held the inaugural Miami Grand Prix there earlier this year.

They have reportedly been together since 2020 and Carmen can often be seen cheering on the Brit.

Russell, who joined the Mercedes senior team this year, currently sits fourth in the Formula 1 World Drivers Standings thanks to a very consistent start to the season.

He has achieved two podiums so far and has fared better than team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who has 34 points less.

Russell spent the first three years of his F1 career in a struggling Williams car, waiting well over a season to score his first points.

However, Russell has always been backed to perform well in a competitive team, with his F2 title win in 2018 proof of his ability.

He was on course to collect his first F1 win at the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020 when he was drafted into the Mercedes seat for a Covid-19 stricken Hamilton - who at the time had already secured his record-equalling seventh title.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Unfortunately, a Mercedes pit crew error robbed him of that opportunity.

A year later at the Belgium Grand Prix he scored his first F1 podium and Williams' first since 2017.

Russell will next be in action at Baku City Circuit in Azerbaijan on June 12 for the 10th round of racing from this season's calendar.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

British driver George Russell 'expects to see improvement from Mercedes in Baku' after poor Monaco showing, but admits it won't be enough to 'transform struggling F1 team's finishing position'

George Russell expects an improved performance from the Mercedes cars at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as they will be 'more suited' to the track than at Monaco, but he conceded they are still unlikely to compete with the leaders. Russell finished fifth in the last race at Monaco while his...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Warns Of Leaving – “I Will Not Be Able To Take The Pressure Anymore, I’ll Be Tired”

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that despite rumours circulating of him retiring from F1, he won’t be going anywhere for the time being, but with the 7-time world champion turning 40 in the next few years, he has admitted that he may get tired one day. The Mercedes driver is contracted with the team until the […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Warns Of Leaving – “I Will Not Be Able To Take The Pressure Anymore, I’ll Be Tired” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Lewis Hamilton's Collection

Lewis Hamilton's car collection is worth millions of dollars, but one car stands out as his pièce de résistance when it comes to its sheer value and significance. The record-holding Formula One Champion has amassed quite an eclectic array of exotic vehicles, including many one-off unique models that are worth massive amounts of cash. As Hamilton told The Sunday Times, his collection includes masterpieces such as a rare '66 Shelby Cobra 427 vetted by the late Carroll Shelby himself.
CARS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell warned over performance at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been warned that Mercedes’ struggles are set to continue at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. As Formula One returns to the Baku street circuit for the eighth race of the season, it does so after Mercedes’ problems with ‘porpoising’ resurfaced at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out. Hamilton and Russell had been lifted by their performance in Barcelona but the bouncing of the Mercedes car appeared to be worse than ever around the streets of Monte Carlo, with the surface of the circuit adding to their problems with the car’s aerodynamics. And...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Mercedes, TX
Mercedes, TX
Sports
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Recalls Almost Every Model For Embarrassing Reason

Mercedes-Benz recently issued a massive recall that impacts several recent models from its catalog. The automaker's emergency call system may malfunction and leave a driver unable to contact first responders if there's an accident. The recall covers 234,862 vehicles, and the list of affected models spans almost the entire Mercedes-Benz...
CARS
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton could ‘think career is over’ amid Mercedes struggles, says Jenson Button

Jenson Button believes Lewis Hamilton’s future depends on whether the seven-time world champion has the desire to keep on racing.Hamilton has struggled to be competitive with Red Bull and Ferrari this season as he wrestles with an underperforming Mercedes car, reliability issues and his own pace which is being put to the test by his new teammate George Russell.Russell has outperformed Hamilton so far in his debut season for the team, having switched from Williams in the summer, replacing Valtteri Bottas, and has finished inside the top five at every grand prix so far. Button believes Hamilton could be struggling...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton ‘insurance policy’ backed by Williams boss

Mercedes reserve driver Nyck De Vries has been praised by Williams chief Dave Robson following his outing at the Barcelona Grand Prix amid talk that the Dutchman could be an “insurance policy” for Toto Wolff should Lewis Hamilton retire. Former Formula E champion De Vries took Alex Albon’s Williams seat in FP1 at the Circuit de Catalunya and Robson was left impressed by the 27-year-old’s performance. De Vries has been on the books at Mercedes since 2020. “His pace was there. His ability to understand the tyre and do the out-lap correctly, was really impressive,” Williams head of performance Robson...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Financial World

Lewis Hamilton gives Mercedes an ultimatum ahead of Azerbaijan GP

Ahead of the Azerbaijan GP, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton gave an ultimatum to Mercedes Formula 1 team saying that he wants to compete with Red Bulls and Ferrari F1 cars. In factuality, latest remarks from Lewis Hamilton came forth as the Mercedes F1 constructor’s team, which had won an eighth straight constructor’s championship title last year, had been struggling to develop a car which could put up a good fight against Red Bulls as well as Ferrari.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Monaco Grand Prix#Nba#F1#F2
The Independent

Red Bull still fear ‘dangerous’ Mercedes potential despite struggles

Red Bull’s chief F1 advisor Helmut Marko admits his team are wary of the “dangerous potential” that Mercedes-AMG have despite their early-season struggles.Red Bull are currently 101 points ahead of eight-time champions Mercedes in the Constructors’ Championship, with Ferrari their closest rivals and this is replicated in the Drivers’ Championship standings - where Max Verstappen is 41 and 75 ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton respectively.Porpoising has limited the effectiveness of Mercedes so far this season, with their British drivers fighting just to stay competitive but Marko has seen enough improvements in the W13 to be concerned about its...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Rumour: Pierre Gasly Could Replace Lewis Hamilton At Mercedes

A journalist from the Mirror, Daniel Moxon, has stated that the Mercedes team is looking to replace 7-time champion Lewis Hamilton with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly. While I must stress that this should be taken with a pinch of salt, it’s an interesting idea especially after watching Gasly’s exquisite performance during the Monaco Grand Prix. On […] The post F1 Rumour: Pierre Gasly Could Replace Lewis Hamilton At Mercedes appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MERCEDES, TX
yankodesign.com

This Lamborghini wasn’t made to run on roads…

With treads similar to those you’d find on a tank, the Lamborghini LMXX2 by Michael Hritzkrieg was designed to dominate off-road terrains. Made to run on sands, soil, and even rocks, this raging bull doesn’t need asphalt underneath it. It just needs a driver and determination. Emerging out...
CARS
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Wild Phil Mickelson Salary News

Phil Mickelson got a boatload of cash to play in the LIV Tour starting this week. He was officially listed in the field for the inaugural event in London and his contract is worth around $200 million, per Brentley Romine of NBC Sports. The golf world is flabbergasted that Mickelson...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Barcelona star Gerard Pique, Shakira reportedly split amid shocking cheating allegations

Barcelona superstar defender Gerard Pique has found himself in the middle of a major controversy involving his pop-star wife, Shakira. According to various reports, the power couple have split up after the pop icon caught the Barcelona star in the act of cheating. The reports indicate that Pique has been living alone in his apartment in Barcelona for a few weeks since the incident and that the pair will officially separate at some point in the near future.
CELEBRITIES
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mercedes To Change Logo For Pride Month Celebrations

With Mercedes in the midst of celebrating pride month, they’re changing up the famous star logo on the nose of the W13. June will be a brilliant month for F1 with not only the Azerbaijan Grand Prix looking to be a race full of excitement, but the sport will be celebrating LGBTQ+ people with Mercedes […] The post F1 News: Mercedes To Change Logo For Pride Month Celebrations appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MERCEDES, TX
Outsider.com

Jeopardy!’: Watch the Emotional Moment Champ Ryan Long Nearly Moves Mayim Bialik to Tears

It’s safe to say Mayim Bialik has had a series of ups and downs while hosting “Jeopardy.” Since taking her spot behind the podium, viewers have criticized her clothes and humor, and even the show’s producers wanted her to change her delivery. The TV star has held a strong poker face despite all of this. However, on Thursday’s episode, Bialik showed emotion after a contestant hit a nerve.
TV SHOWS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
472K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy