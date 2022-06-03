ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Parkland graduate qualifies for Olympic track trials

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Parkland graduate Matt Gillette recently qualified for the USA Track & Field Olympic Team Trials after winning the Edinburgh Marathon in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 57 seconds.

The qualifying time for the marathon is 2 hours, 18 minutes. The six-time Division II All-American at Shippensburg previously qualified in 2015, when the Olympic marathon qualifier in Los Angeles was the first marathon of Gillette’s life.

The date is not set yet for the Olympic marathon qualifier. The 2024 Summer Olympics are July 26-Aug. 11, in Paris.

Gillette, 30, was a District 11 cross country and 3,200-meter champion at Parkland. The Orefield native also earned state medals in both competitions.

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

Related
Main Line Media News

Devon Prep inducts three new members into their Wall Of Fame

Devon Prep inducted three new members into their Wall of Fame June 5 – John LaPrise ‘12, Mark Aquilante ‘94 and coach Fran Rizzo. LaPrise played at Devon from 2009-2012 and went on to play at University of Virginia winning a national championship and then was drafted by the Blue Jays. LaPrise was an instrumental piece in the foundation of the program at Devon that went on to win two state championships.
Newswatch 16

Remembering Gary Brown Jr.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was an emotional day for everyone sharing memories of the life of Gary brown Jr. remembering who he was on and off the football field. "I don't think my dad realized the impact he had on so many people and for that, I am forever grateful," said Malena Brown, daughter of Gary Brown Jr.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Sports
City
Shippensburg, PA
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Paris, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Service Electric Cable TV & Communications to Offer Volunteers a Unique Experience at the 42nd U.S. Senior Open Championship at Saucon Valley Country Club

Bethlehem, PA; June 2, 2022 – The nearly 2,000 volunteers for the U.S. Senior Open Championship have a treat in store for them, apart from watching some of their favorite golfers. Service Electric Cable TV & Communications is the Regional Presenter for the Volunteer Headquarters, a 3,200 square-foot, air conditioned tent that will serve as the center of operations for all volunteer activities. Through local partners, Service Electric has arranged daily breakfast and snacks, plus a week filled with surprises for the volunteers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Track Field#2024 Summer Olympics#Marathon#Gillette#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
WFMZ-TV Online

20-year-old swimmer dies in Blue Marsh Lake

BERN TWP., Pa. - A picture-perfect day on Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County suddenly turned tragic. A man drowned at the lake Sunday afternoon. Authorities said crews were called to the Old Church Road area of Blue Marsh Lake around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a possible drowning. Rescue boats were rushed in and a drone could be seen in the sky above.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
visitluzernecounty.com

2 Day Jim Thorpe Bike Package

Spend two nights at the Inn at Jim Thorpe and experience 57 miles of riding on D&L trail. On your first day, you’ll ride 36 miles on the Full Monty section of trail. On day two, you’ll ride for 21 miles on the newly completed Lehigh Gap section of the trail. Includes 2 nights of lodging, 2 breakfasts, free parking & shuttles.
JIM THORPE, PA
guitargirlmag.com

Martin Guitar Unveils the 2.5 Millionth Guitar

Nazareth, PA, (NAMM, HALL D, Booth 5602) – Thursday, June 2, 2022 — C. F. Martin & Co.(Martin Guitar) today unveils the 2.5 millionth guitar made by the 188-year-old, family-owned company. Martin’s design team created the breathtaking instrument in partnership with Chris and Diane Martin’s personal jeweler, Gary Werkheiser of Werkheiser Jewelers Ltd., in Bethlehem, PA, to celebrate the milestone. The top of the guitar, set with 436 diamonds, depicts the map of the stars that C. F. Martin and his family would have seen in the sky the evening they arrived in New York City on November 6, 1833. In addition, the hand-engraved pickguard features a map of lower Manhattan from 1833 with a ruby set at the location of C. F. Martin’s first store at 196 Hudson Street.
NAZARETH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Explore a beautiful island with a surprising backstory

The Delaware River has many islands throughout, but one island in New Jersey set the historical precedence for the current United States public education system. Burlington Island, located between Bristol, Pa. and Burlington, N.J., was originally known by the natives as Matinicunk (which translates to “Island of Pines”) Island. It has approximately 300 acres of land and many layers of intriguing history.
BURLINGTON, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

YMCA Fairless Hills Pool Renovation Hits Choppy Waters; July Opening Now Planned

It's empty for now, but an opening is projected in a matter of weeks. When the YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties cut the ribbon on its newly renovated Fairless Hills branch in April, the new fitness rooms, updated equipment, modernized locker rooms, and reinvigorated staff were all ready to go. The Fairless Hills pool still needed some work. And unfortunately, through no fault of the Y, its revival hasn’t been swimmingly successful.
CBS Philly

American Airlines’ Luxury Bus Service Adding New Routes From PHL Airport To Atlantic City, Allentown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Friday, American Airlines will be adding new routes from Philadelphia International Airport to Atlantic City and Allentown by transporting passengers in luxury coach buses. Lakshman Amaranayaka, American Airlines’ vice president of Philadelphia operations, said, if not for the coach buses, they wouldn’t have been able to provide direct service to Philadelphia for families living near the Jersey Shore and Allentown. “Now we can bring seamless service from those cities to Philadelphia and about the world,” Amaranayaka said. “We’re really excited to do that.” Passengers booked their tickets just like they would do for a regular flight, go through security...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

Here's a look at what's happening around the area. Bam! And just like that, Emeril Lagasse's name was taken off two restaurants at the Wind Creek Bethlehem casino. Emeril's Chop House is now the Chop House at Wind Creek, and Burgers and More by Emeril has been renamed Urban Table. The casino's in-house culinary team will run the restaurants. Lagasse, the celebrity chef, is known for his restaurants, television appearances and charity, the Emeril Lagasse Foundation.
ECONOMY
thevalleyledger.com

Development of Lehigh Valley’s First High Ropes Course Advances with Land Acquisition

Williams Township, PA- Owner and operator of Lehigh Valley Grand Prix, Michael McCreary, has closed on the purchase of a 4-acre site set to develop Lehigh Valley’s first high ropes outdoor attraction. Located in Williams Township, off of Interstate 78, the park’s primary attraction will be the 65-foot ropes course while featuring an outdoor area for live music and games. The park will be one of the largest high ropes operations in the United States with the capacity for up to 150 guests and is expected to create approximately 30-40 new jobs.
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, PA
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy