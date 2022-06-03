Elon Musk wants to cut 10% of Tesla staff because he has ‘super bad feeling’ about economy

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to cut staff at his electric car company by 10% because he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

The 50-year-old billionaire made the comment in an email — titled “pause all hiring worldwide” — that was sent out to executives late Thursday night, Reuters reported. The company’s shares tumbled nearly 5% in the hours after the note made headlines Friday morning.

Tesla currently has about 5,000 job openings advertised worldwide, and 100,000 current employees, according to its most recent SEC filing.

Anxiety about the global economy has been on the rise in recent months, with Musk’s warning one of the most high-profile yet. It comes after analysts on Thursday pointed to an overwhelming slump in new car sales that could indicate a coming decline.

The demand for Tesla’s electric cars and other electric vehicles however, has remained consistent while many of the traditional indicators of a recession — including increasing dealer inventories in the United States — have not yet come to fruition.

Earlier this week, the world’s richest man demanded staff abandon their at-home stations and return to the office for work or face dismissal.

“Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla,” he wrote in a leaked email. “This is less than we ask of factory workers.”

The SpaceX founder emphasized that the office must be an employee’s primary workplace, “not a remote branch office unrelated to the job duties.”

Musk said he would personally review each request to remain remote, but warned exemptions would be far and few between.

“If you don’t show up, we will assume you have resigned,” he said.