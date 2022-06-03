ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Multiple School Shooting Threats Made by South Carolina Man: DOJ

By Giulia Carbonaro
 3 days ago
Jonathan Trent Patterson, 22, has been charged with electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools in Anderson...

abcnews4.com

Woman fatally shot by boyfriend in Aiken County identified

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was fatally shot by her boyfriend. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Teen identified in deadly law enforcement stand-off According to Coroner Darryl M. Ables, the victim was a 34-year-old Warrensville woman, Lacey Toole. Officials...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

“That’s just a tragic situation that should’ve never happened.” Neighbors on Pelzer Street talk about the deadly shooting

Warenville, S.C. (WJBF)- The investigation continues after a deadly shooting in Aiken County. Authorities say a man shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself. “I was, uh, inside and I heard the shot, but I thought it was like fireworks and I was like ‘God, who is lighting off fireworks,’” Belinda […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken County Coroner: Warrenville woman killed, suspect in critical condition

(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a Warrenville woman was killed Friday evening and says the suspect turned the gun on himself. The victim is identified as 34-year old Lacey Toole. Toole was found in the front yard of her home and a man identified as her boyfriend was found suffering from what the coroner believes is a self-inflicted gunshot. He is at Augusta University Medical Center in critical condition.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken County Sheriff's Office responding to shooting

AIKEN COUNTY (WFXG)- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Pelzer St. in Warrenville Friday evening. Aiken County Deputies say the suspect shot the mother of his children before turning the gun on himself. The condition of the suspect and victim is unknown at this time.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

'Phantom' Plane Baffles South Carolina City

Multiple residents of a South Carolina city say that they saw a sizeable plane flying low over their community, but their description of the aircraft doesn't match anything known to be in the air at the time. According to a local media report, the mysterious case occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Landrum when four different people spotted the large white aircraft that they all described as resembling a large cargo plane. What made the witnesses take notice was how low the airplane was flying, with one observer marveling that "it was 200 feet high," which gave rise to speculation that perhaps it was performing an emergency landing at a nearby airport. However, an attempt to identify the aircraft have sparked something of a strange mystery.
LANDRUM, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County coroner identifies couple killed in murder-suicide

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday’s fatal shooting of a woman at an Aiken residence was a murder-suicide, according to authorities. It happened around 4:25 p.m. in the 3800 block of Summerhill Avenue. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said upon arrival, 37-year-old Yoni Vargas and his wife, 33-year-old Rosa Salguero-Landaverde,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Family files wrongful death suit against first responders

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ten months after our I-TEAM exposed the critical failures of Augusta-Richmond County first responders and 13-months after the death of a Hephzibah woman, her family has filed a lawsuit. Gold Cross dispatcher: “What’s the address of your emergency?”. Nichoel Gaither: “Oh God. I can’t...
AUGUSTA, GA
wpde.com

South Carolina man surprised to learn he won $500,000 on Powerball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — An Upstate South Carolina man was surprised to learn he won $500,000 when he cashed in his Powerball ticket. Lottery officials said he knew he won more than $500 but when staff in Columbia realized just how much they invited him to scan the ticket to see the prize for himself.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Recount denied for State Court Judge race

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - State Court Judge Candidate Evita Paschall filed a request for a recount of votes after her primary election loss against Ashanti Pounds. The race was part of the May 24 Nonpartisan General Election. As the current losing candidate, Paschall has the right to a recount by...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Deadly fire claims victim's life just before birthday

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - Tuesday, a fire broke out at a home on the 200 block of Sarah Creek Ct. Two children were inside, but one never made it out. Thursday would have been Nicolas Mai's 11th birthday. State fire investigators returned to the scene Thursday to continue searching for answers in his death.
