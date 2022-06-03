ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dubai arrests British man over $1.7B Denmark tax fraud case

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Va8it_0fzSeNKk00

Dubai police said Friday they arrested and planned to extradite a British man to Denmark, wanted there for allegedly masterminding a $1.7 billion tax scheme, one of the country's largest-ever fraud cases.

The arrest of hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah came after Danish officials signed an agreement in March allowing for extradition between the United Arab Emirates and Denmark.

Shah has maintained his innocence in interviews with journalists while living in Dubai over the last few years on the city-state's manmade Palm Jumeirah archipelago, but never appeared in Denmark to answer the accusations.

It wasn't clear if Shah, 52, had a local lawyer in the Emirates. A court date did not appear to have been set in Dubai, the commercial capital of the seven-sheikhdom federation of the UAE. Prosecutors did not respond to a request for comment on Friday, the start of the Emirati weekend.

A spokesman once associated with Shah, who ran the firm Solo Capital Partners, did not respond to a request for comment. The hedge fund manager had run a center for autistic children in Dubai that shut down in 2020 amid the attempts by Denmark to extradite him. He also ran the British-based charity Autism Rocks, which put on shows by major performers to raise money.

In a statement, Dubai police Brig. Gen. Jamal Al Jallaf said the emirate received an international arrest warrant from Denmark for Shah. Al Jallaf said Shah was accused of a fraud that saw foreign businesses pretend to own shares in Danish companies and claim tax refunds for which they were not eligible.

“The fraud scheme, known as ‘cum-ex’ trading, involved submitting thousands of applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from several countries around the world in order to receive dividend tax refunds,” Al Jallaf said. Danish authorities say the scheme ran for some three years beginning in 2012.

In a joint statement, Denmark's Justice and Foreign Ministries praised Dubai's arrest of Shah, whom they described as a target of the country's prosecutors since 2015.

“The Danish Treasury has been cheated for a staggering amount, and of course it should not be possible for suspected perpetrators to hide in the Middle East and thus avoid being held accountable in a Danish courtroom,” Justice Minister Mattias Tesfaye said.

“Now I am awaiting the legal process in the United Arab Emirates, and crossing my fingers that it will end up that we can get Sanjay Shah on a plane to Denmark, so he can be prosecuted in this country,” he added.

Shah is one of several suspects in the tax scheme sought by Danish authorities.

___

Associated Press writer Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Copenhagen#British#Danish#Uae#Solo Capital Partners
Vice

They Come to Give Birth in Secret. They Leave Without Their Babies.

Being single and pregnant is never easy. In Japan, that can be a downright humiliating prospect. Japanese society looks down on single mothers, often denying them full-time jobs and even rental housing. Parents are ashamed if their daughters are pregnant without being married, sometimes cutting them off entirely. Abortions are largely out of the question—women must get their spouse’s approval for the procedure, an almost impossible feat for single women or victims of domestic violence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Russian accused of killing Alexander Litvinenko reportedly dies from Covid-19

One of the men accused of killing former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in London has died of Covid-19 in Moscow, it has been widely reported.Dmitri Kovtun was one of two men who a UK inquiry ruled had poisoned Mr Litvinenko’s tea with a rare radioactive substance in 2006.In reports being attributed to Russian news agency Tass, Mr Kovtun is said to have contracted coronavirus before dying in a Moscow hospital.Mr Kovtun, along with Andrei Lugovoi, was accused of being behind Mr Litvinenko’s assassination 16 years ago at the Millennium Hotel in Mayfair.Reports said Tass cited Mr Lugovoi, now a member...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
Place
Dubai
The Independent

European shipping firms ‘making a mockery’ of Russia sanctions as oil cargoes double

European companies have almost doubled their shipments of Russian oil since the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, despite desperate efforts by EU leaders to squeeze the Kremlin war machine by blocking Russia’s exports from global markets.Campaigners said EU-based shipping firms had made a “mockery” of plans to sanction Russia, and warned that a partial oil embargo announced this week would do little to hurt Mr Putin or shorten the war.The damning assessment came as exclusive new analysis, seen by The Independent, showed the extent to which shipping firms based in Greece, Cyprus and Malta had ramped up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Briton, 21, who 'organised street races for young elite who bet on events where drivers tried to copy video game with dangerous manoeuvres' is arrested after 110mph crash in Spain

A British man said to have been imitating a video street racing game has been arrested after a 110mph police chase in Spain. The 21-year-old was held along with a 19-year-old Irish teenager with him in the car after smashing into a roadside barrier in Seville in the rented 600 horsepower Audi RS6.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Disabled woman left on plane for 90 minutes after Gatwick staff failed to show

A woman who is paralysed from the neck down was left stranded on a plane for more than 90 minutes after airport staff failed to arrive.Victoria Brignell, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was returning home on Saturday following a holiday in Malta when her plane arrived at Gatwick Airport, West Sussex.Airport staff have a responsibility to help people with disabilities on and off planes – and Gatwick Airport has offered its sincere apologies and described the delay as “unacceptable”.While Ms Brignell’s chair was ready for her outside the plane, Gatwick contractors Wilson James did not turn up to assist her.I...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Judge poised to decide future of 12-year-old boy at centre of treatment dispute

A High Court judge is preparing to make decisions about the future of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute.Doctors treating Archie Battersbee at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, think it “highly likely” he is dead and say life-support treatment should end.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked Mrs Justice Arbuthnot to decide whether doctors should continue treating Archie.The judge is scheduled to begin overseeing a final hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Monday.She has heard that Archie suffered brain damage in an incident at home in early April.Miss Dance has told how she found him unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.The youngster has not regained consciousness.One specialist told the judge at an earlier hearing that he thought scans showed that Archie had suffered “irretrievable” brain damage.Two others said they thought tests showed that the youngster was “brain-stem dead”.
HEALTH
BBC

Coventry asylum seeker who now heads charity appointed OBE

A man who came to the UK as an asylum seeker and is now head of a charity has been appointed OBE. After fleeing Afghanistan, Sabir Zazai arrived in Coventry in the back of a lorry in 1999. He now leads the Scottish Refugee Council in Glasgow. Dr Zazai's first...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Britain to send long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia hits Kyiv

The UK will send its first long-range missiles to Ukraine after Russia struck the outskirts of Kyiv for the first time since April.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain will send an unspecified number of M270 launchers, which can fire precision-guided rockets up to 50 miles – a longer range than any missile technology currently in use in the war.“The UK stands with Ukraine in this fight and is taking a leading role in supplying its heroic troops with the vital weapons they need to defend their country from unprovoked invasion,” Mr Wallace said in a statement from the Ministry of...
MILITARY
UPI News

Ukrainian man charged with stabbing fellow Ukrainian for looking Russian in NYC

June 4 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian immigrant has been charged for allegedly stabbing a fellow Ukrainian he wrongly thought was Russian at a karaoke bar in New York City. Oleg Sulyma, 31, has been indicted on 24 charges including attempted murder as a hate crime for stabbing Andrii Meleshkov, who needed 17 stitches, during the dispute in April, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement Wednesday.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

The Independent

683K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy