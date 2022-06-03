ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Wet and wild! Kylie Jenner is a silver siren in plunging swimsuit on a lake as she goes tubing with her pals

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Kylie Jenner shared two pinup swimsuit photos to her Instagram account on Friday morning.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul had on a shiny silver one-piece plunging bathing suit as she reclined on a boat.

The mother-of-two said she was on a 'lake' which appeared to be Lake Powell, an artificial reservoir on the Colorado River in Utah and Arizona.

At one point the star was seen tubing with several of her pals, including Fai Khadra as she said she 'thought I lost my fingers' after holding on so tight to the tube. And she was also photographed swimming in the pristine water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzPFt_0fzSeKgZ00
In the swim: Kylie Jenner shared two pinup swimsuit photos to her Instagram account on Friday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpiVW_0fzSeKgZ00
 The look: The 24-year-old makeup mogul had on a shiny silver one-piece plunging bathing suit as she reclined on a boat

Make a splash like Kylie in a swimsuit by The Attico

$488

The Attico metallic swimsuit

Shop it here!

Kylie Jenner has no shortage of fabulous swimwear: from Isa Boulder bikinis to Agent Provocateur swimsuits, the makeup mogul always has the best of the best stocked in her suitcase.

For today's lake trip, the youngest Jenner called on The Attico. Famed for its unique take on glitz and glamour, The Attico has become the go-to designer for stars such as Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Chiara Ferragni and Dua Lipa.

Kylie's swimsuit reflects the label's experimental aesthetic, featuring a scoop-neck, halterneck fastening, metallic finish and a revealing low, tie-fastening back.

Fancy keeping up with Kylie? Click the product image to shop this one-piece now for $488.

Alternatively, head to our carousel to bag a similar 'suit at a fraction of the price.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

The Calabasas, California native kept it simple with her raven hair pulled back and black sunglasses on with a few silver rings on.

Sister Kim Kardashian hit the like button as her pal Harry Hudson posted an alien and spaceship emoji.

The star has not been posing much in swimwear since she welcomed her second child, a son, on February 2.

And she has not been seen in her Kylie Swim collection, which is still thriving with high sales despite mixed reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VqPO_0fzSeKgZ00
Oozing with sex appeal: The younger sister of model Kendall Jenner let her chest do the talking into this pinup snapshot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7RmX_0fzSeKgZ00
Sitting on her knees: There was also an image of the daughter of Kris Jenner in semi-profile
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPt95_0fzSeKgZ00
Lake life: The mother-of-two said she was on a 'lake' which appeared to be Lake Powell, an artificial reservoir on the Colorado River in Utah and Arizona, United States

Kylie was last seen in a netted pink leotard with stockings and thigh-high shiny red boots that highlighted her incredible figure.

Her outfit was complicated.

Jenner wore a pink netted leotard with long sleeves that had gloves. The piece was worn over her pink netted stockings. Together it looked like they made up a catsuit.

The red pleather boots went up to her thighs and had a jagged tooth heel with pointy toes.

The Life Of Kylie star wore her black hair slicked back in a high ponytail as she had on plenty of Kylie Cosmetics makeup for the shoot.

Jenner held onto a pair of sunglasses with a pink frame.

In her caption, the siren said it was just another day at the office. And she meant that literally as she has photo studios inside her Hidden Hills, California offices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jlm2H_0fzSeKgZ00
Kim liked: Sister Kim Kardashian hit the like button as her pal Harry Hudson posted an alien and spaceship emoji.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O07kI_0fzSeKgZ00
All chill, no ill: With her hands on her hair, she looked up to the sun with one leg up

Meanwhile, the mogul shared on her Insta Stories that she hit a local 7/11 store to pick up Flaming Hot Fritos.

The looker was in a silver outfit with chunky silver rings and white sneakers as she drove there in one of her many luxury cars, this time a Maybach.

Kylie said her friend Yris Palmer turned her on to the tasty, spicy chips.

Her partner Scott was seen this weekend with Chance the Rapper, Miguel, O.T. Genasis, Odell Beckham Jr., James Harden, Jaren Jackson and Anthony Davis at Drai’s in Las Vegas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097RBc_0fzSeKgZ00
Going for a swim: Here the siren showed off her thong briefs as she went for a dip

These posts come after Jenner supported Scott as he made his comeback performance at the Billboard Music Awards in mid May.

The reality TV star hit the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with her partner and their daughter Stormi, four, as he prepared to hit the stage for his first TV gig since 10 people were killed at his Astroworld music festival in Texas last year.

Travis, 34, and Kylie snuggled up together in front of the cameras and posed for pictures with their little girl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gz77o_0fzSeKgZ00
A little fun ride with her pals: And she was seen tubing at a high speed with her friends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Au5DD_0fzSeKgZ00
A gorgeous setting: The lake surrounded by high red sand cliffs that can be seen in Lake Powell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20etse_0fzSeKgZ00
A crazy good time: Kylie was seen on the bright lime tube laughing with her friends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgPa3_0fzSeKgZ00
A lot to take in: Kylie's pal flashed her bottom as she leaned in to the star
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R7QAP_0fzSeKgZ00
So much to take in: Her male friend Fai Khadra was also in the large tube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087pMj_0fzSeKgZ00
Overboard: The pal was seen falling into the water with her life vest on
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ew3ak_0fzSeKgZ00
Woman overboard: Here her friend is seen trying to get back on the tube as she needs Fai's help

The rapper later took to the stage to perform his hits 'Mafia' and 'Lost Forever'.

It marked his first live TV performance since the tragedy at Astroworld as he slowly returns to public life.

Eight crowd members died in a terrifying crush during the first night of his event at the NRG Park in Houston in November 2021.

Two more revelers died from their injuries in hospital in the days after the event, while 300 gig-goers were left injured.

Travis performed his first public gig since the disaster at a club in Miami, Florida earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cm38X_0fzSeKgZ00
Kylie in coral: Jenner shared a wealth of images to social media on Tuesday morning where she was posing for the camera in a white studio

He previously performed a short guest appearance at a Coachella afterparty on April 17.

He also played at at a private pre-Oscars party in Bel-Air on March 26.

Later this year, Travis will headline the Primavera Festival in South America, which visits countries including Brazil, Chile and Argentina.

He is set to play three shows in November alongside singer Lorde. Other acts on the bill for the festival include Arctic Monkeys and Bjork.

According to TMZ, Travis plans to book in more shows over the summer.

It is not known if he attended the wedding in Italy of Kylie's sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Two weeks ago Kourtney said 'I do' to drummer Travis Barker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTvb9_0fzSeKgZ00
Her man in Sin City: Her partner Scott was seen this weekend (far right) with Chance the Rapper, Miguel, O.T. Genasis, Odell Beckham Jr., James Harden, Jaren Jackson and Anthony Davis at Drai’s in Las Vegas

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'It's sad': Rihanna's songwriter Skylar Grey reveals she was forced to sell her entire music catalog to pay for divorce settlement with Todd Mandel and taxes

Singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has revealed that she had to sell her entire music catalog to pay for her divorce settlement. The 36-year-old artist was married to Todd Mandel, but the couple separated and their divorce was finalized last year. Grey no longer receives any financial royalties to songs that she...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Local
Utah Entertainment
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
City
Miami, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
O.t. Genasis
Person
Bjork
Person
Lorde
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Rihanna
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Kendall Jenner
Daily Mail

Surprise, surprise! Mick Jagger cuddles up to a statue of Cilla Black while on a tour of Liverpool as the Rolling Stones gear up to play the city for the first time since 1971 - and his son Deveraux, 5, is a fan of the band!

Mick Jagger is back in Liverpool ahead of the Rolling Stones' first concert in the city in over 50 years. And the legendary frontman took to his social media platforms and shared a series of photos of himself striking a pose next to some of the more recognizable monuments and murals, including cuddling a statue of Cilla Black.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

387K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy