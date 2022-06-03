ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Office' Super-Fan Replicates Michael Scott's Desk at Home

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Don't forget the dancing hamsters behind the desk!" Fellow 'The Office' fans dubbed one man's recreation of Michael Scott's desk...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
George Foreman
thedigitalfix.com

Top Gun’s volleyball scene nearly got the director fired

The 1986 movie Top Gun has gone down as one of the best action movies of all time, and has tons of memorable scenes. However, one sequence is especially famous: the iconic and oiled up volleyball game between the hunky pilots. But it was this iconic moment in the film that apparently almost cost the Top Gun director, Tony Scott, his job.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Office#Nbc#The Office#Dundermifflin#Dundie
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
979K+
Followers
96K+
Post
853M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy