Russia now occupying 20% of Ukraine, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia is now occupying approximately 20% of Ukraine as the invasion enters its 100th day.

The president told Luxembourg’s parliament that almost 300,000 square kilometers were covered in “mines and unexploded ordnance.”

“We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army,” Mr Zelensky said.

UN crisis coordinator Amin Awad said that almost eight million Ukrainian people have been displaced internally, and another six million abroad.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.