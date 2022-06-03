ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Ally Admits Impeaching Biden Wouldn't Be Good for the Country

By Jon Jackson
 3 days ago
Former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro said Thursday he would "lead the charge" against Democratic lawmakers if Republicans are in power again in...

Another day with Joe
2d ago

Yeah..The Hunter Biden Laptop will be investigated..Thats for sure..But Joe will probably have full blown Alzheimer's by then since he is already showing signs of dementia...

20
Fritz Brueggemann
3d ago

impeach anyway. Then impeach her, then impeach the other her. Or we could vote them out.

17
Independent party
1d ago

Impeach every Democrat communist in Washington the problem with the republicans they have no fight in them that’s why the democrats do whatever they want and get by with it

3
