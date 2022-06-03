ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Voices: Did Bradley Cooper really need a fake nose to look like Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein?

By Noah Berlatsky
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHLL6_0fzSe07I00

How do you make Bradley Cooper, who is not Jewish, look like Leonard Bernstein for the biopic Maestro ?

Well, Jews have giant noses, right? So give Bradley Cooper a giant prosthetic nose.

That’s how Cooper — who directs the film, as well as starring in it — seemingly decided to handle his Jewification, anyway. And as a Jewish guy with a largish nose myself, I really wish he had not. Using prosthetics to emphasize the physical difference between Cooper and Bernstein effectively turns Jewish people into their physical characteristics. It makes us caricatures.

Jewish representation in Hollywood has a complicated and sometimes difficult history. In contrast to Black and Asian people, Jewish creators and actors are generally just seen as white onscreen. As a result, they’ve had a substantial and influential presence in the film industry for a long time. Still, the representation of Jewishness in film has often been fraught.

Performers like Lauren Bacall, Harrison Ford, and Scarlett Johansson, who don’t look stereotypically Jewish, generally play non-Jewish characters. Johansson was actually referred to as a perfect “Aryan” in Ghost World , one of her first screen roles.

Performers whose appearance fits Jewish stereotypes more closely, in contrast, are frequently linked to invidious and uncomfortable caricatures. Peter Lorre (born László Löwenstein) was cast as a child predator in M . In Casablanca , playing a man named Ugarte, he is an oily, corrupt businessman defined by greed. Paul Reiser in Aliens plays the Ugarte-like, smooth-talking company man who betrays his own racial kin. Woody Allen, in most of his own films, plays a neurotic nebbish.

There are some interesting counter-examples. Jeff Goldblum — who often plays a neurotic nebbish — got to be the Jewish action hero in Independence Day . But in general, Jewish people onscreen are only recognizable as Jewish when they play into less-than-flattering ideas of Jewishness. If they’re conventionally attractive, heroic, graceful, they play people who aren’t Jewish. If they’re less conventionally attractive, they are Jewish stereotypes.

Given that dynamic, it could have been mildly subversive for Cooper to play Bernstein. Daniel Craig, an international sex symbol who is not Jewish, played a heroic anti-Nazi Jewish resistance fighter in Defiance . The movie effectively insisted that Jewish people could be the heroes of their own Holocaust stories, rather than relying on gentile saviors. And part of that message was that Jewish people could look like that .

Bradley Cooper is also widely recognized as a good-looking guy. Having him play a Jewish man could have conveyed the (accurate!) message that all Jewish people don’t look alike. Especially since Cooper — just as Cooper, with his own nose — looks like he could be Jewish easily enough; my (no doubt biased) wife even says I look a little like him. Jewish people — sometimes we look like non-Jewish people! It’s almost as if we’re all human.

Alternately, as one Twitter commenter wrote , “If the nose is so important to the character that it needs to be featured, just cast someone with that sort of nose.” Was Cooper seeking authentic features? Okay. Find someone who has authentically lived with those features for their whole lives.

Instead, Cooper went for the worst of all options. He didn’t acknowledge that Jews can look lots of different ways. He didn’t find someone who was Jewish to play a Jewish-looking person. He just decided to treat being Jewish as a kind of monster-makeup stunt. That says that Jewish people are unnatural, artificial and fake. It also says that Jewish men are so ugly that the famous, handsome actor has to deface himself to play one.

I’m sure to many this seems like a trivial non-issue; who cares about Bradley Cooper’s Hollywood biopic anyway? Surely, with abortion rights under assault, Covid cases rising, and democracy in danger, there are more important things to talk about. And yes, Bradley Cooper’s nose is not the most serious problem facing the world right now, nor even the most serious problem facing Jewish people. But stereotypes do have real-world consequences.

I look conventionally Jewish — I’ve got a big nose, prominent features, curly hair. As a result, when people online want to dismiss what I say, or dislike an article I’ve written, they’ll send me headshots of myself with derogatory comments. When I point out that this is antisemitic, they laugh and say, “No, you’re just ugly.” It’s a good bet that responses to this article will include people insulting my appearance. Jewish people are supposed to be unattractive; our faces are supposed to be fair game. And if we object, it’s only more evidence that we are ridiculous and should be despised.

A biopic of a celebrated, talented Jewish artist shouldn’t encourage these kinds of antisemitic stereotypes. But Cooper appears, unfortunately, to have gotten stuck on those stereotypes himself. Asked to portray a complicated musician, composer and human being, Cooper couldn’t see past Bernstein’s nose. That doesn’t bode well for the quality of the biopic. And it’s not great for Jewish people either.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nicole Kidman opens up about controversial Vanity Fair cover: ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do’

Nicole Kidman has said she “begged” to wear a viral Miu Miu set on the cover of Vanity Fair that sparked controversy in February.The Australian actor’s spoke out about her decision to wear the designer’s matching bra top and a micro-mini skirt, complete with calf-high socks and pointed leather loafers.In an interview with Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who worked with Kidman on the 2001 film Moulin Rouge, the 54-year-old revealed that her stylist on the shoot, Katie Grand, had prepared a different outfit for the cover.“I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No,...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
BGR.com

Val Kilmer’s Top Gun: Maverick dialog was all AI since he can no longer speak

Top Gun: Maverick has proven to be a massive success for Tom Cruise, Paramount Pictures, and everyone involved. If you’ve watched the movie by now, then you’ll probably agree with most of us that it’s a very solid follow-up to the original film from 1986. What you might not know, though, is that Val Kilmer’s voice in the movie was actually brought to life with voice AI.
MOVIES
The Independent

Queen + Adam Lambert open Platinum Party with electric set of classic hits

Queen + Adam Lambert have delivered an electric opening to the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert with a selection of classic hit songs.The act was introduced in a novel way as the Queen and Paddington bear initiated the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You by tapping on China teacups during a special opening film.American singer Lambert, 40, took to the stage dressed in a black and gold embellished coat to continue the beat alongside the Royal military band.The rock band’s guitarist Brian May made another memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Lauren Bacall
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Paul Reiser
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Woody Allen
Person
Peter Lorre
The Independent

Diana Ross closes Platinum Party urging crowd to thank the Queen for her service

Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service.Introduced by comedian Lee Mack, the 78-year-old soul singer took to the stage dressed in a white and black tiered voluminous dress with silver jewellery.She delivered a selection of her hit songs, opening with Chain Reaction as an image of a disco ball was projected onto Buckingham Palace.The singer followed the performance by delivering a message for the Queen, saying: “Hello, from all the people here tonight, and millions watching around the world, we have...
WORLD
The Independent

What time does the Platinum Jubilee concert start and how can I watch it?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee takes place this weekend, marking the British monarch’s 70th year on the throne.As part of the weekend-long celebrations, the BBC is holding a Platinum Party At The Palace concert, which will see a range of high-profile musicians and bands perform.You can follow The Independent’s live blog of the jubilee concert here.Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 members of the public who won tickets in the public ballot, which closed on 23 March. Over 7,500 tickets were designated for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers, and charities.Read on for all the...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Sam Fender apologises for ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ Johnny Depp post

Sam Fender has apologised after sharing a photo of himself with Johnny Depp in a Newcastle pub and describing the actor as a “hero”.The musican was pictured alongside Depp and musician Jeff Beck, who has welcomed Depp on stage during a number of recent UK gigs.Fender shared the photo on his Instagram stories page alongside the caption: “some serious heroes”. He later appeared to delete the image.The photograph was shared on the night that the verdict was delivered on Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.In a new Instagram post, Fender addressed his photograph with the Pirates of...
MUSIC
The Independent

Simon Cowell shocks BGT audience with comment about the Queen ahead of Royal Variety Performance

Simon Cowell shocked Britain’s Got Talent viewers as he appeared to question whether the Queen would be able to see this year’s Royal Variety Performance.The latest series of the ITV competition show came to an end on Sunday (5 June), with comedian Axel Blake winning the show.The winner of Britain’s Got Talent gets to perform at the Royal Variety Performance – which is traditionally attended by the Queen – later this year.Earlier in the night, Cowell had shared the importance of the show during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year in particular, with fellow finalist Ben Nickless.“I know the money’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish People#Film Star#Jews#Asian#Non Jewish#Aryan#Ghost World
The Independent

‘Sweet Caroline’: Why are people singing Neil Diamond song for the Jubilee?

“Sweet Caroline” has become an unofficial anthem of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit has been heard across the country during this bank holiday weekend as people celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.Rod Stewart sang the track during the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday (4 June) night, telling the crowds that “the BBC made me sing it”.Prince George was seen singing along with the song from the crowd.Many people have questioned what “Sweet Caroline”’s connection to the Jubilee is – and it’s pretty convoluted.In the Nineties, the track became a sporting anthem for the...
MUSIC
The Independent

Platinum Party at the Palace review: One of the most bizarre barrages of random entertainment ever staged

What’s that, up in the sky? Is it a bird? Is it a badger? No, it’s Brian May, ascending from the top of a stage built around the Queen Victoria Memorial. He’s playing the solo to “We Will Rock You”, accompanied by a legion of Royal Guard drummers, all hammering out the handclap beat and making Freddie Mercury moustaches with their drumsticks. As the ancient scripture says, when Brian May rises above Buckingham Palace, let the joobs commence.Following an afternoon glugging Majtinis with the very same people who’ll be stealing their wheelie bin next week, flag-wavers in their thousands...
MUSIC
The Independent

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill issues funny warning to Kate Middleton following Prince Louis video

Mark Hamill issued a funny warning to Kate Middleton after a video of Prince Louis circulated online.On Sunday (5 June), a clip of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child putting his hand over Middleton’s mouth at the jubilee celebrations was shared on social media.In the clip, the bored four-year-old can be seen thumbing his nose and sticking his tongue out at his mother during the Queen’s platinum jubilee pageant.Star Wars actor Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, shared the clip on Twitter, writing: “I think she should start dreading the teenage years... NOW.”The clip came...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard stenographer denies ‘partying’ with Pirates actor as critics accuse her of bias

The stenographer who chronicled the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has pushed back on allegations of bias after she was seen hugging Mr Depp on the last day of the proceedings. Judy Bellinger was filmed embracing Mr Depp following closing arguments on Friday 27 May in footage shared across social media. Heard fans claim that this shows that she didn’t get a fair trial, suggesting that the behaviour showed that the stenographer wasn’t impartial during the proceedings. The verdict was handed down five days after Ms Bellinger was seen interacting with the Depp team. Ms Bellinger...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp verdict - live: Amber Heard fans accuse stenographer of bias for ‘partying’ with Pirates actor

Johnny Depp emerged victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.The jury determined Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m compensatory damages.The “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lizzo mocks Liam Payne’s claim about One Direction origins: ‘He was not the frontman’

Lizzo has weighed in on Liam Payne’s recent comments made during his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, in which he claimed One Direction was formed around him.The former One Direction star was featured on a 1 June episode of the YouTuber’s podcast, Impaulsive with Logan Paul, where he discussed topics such as the boyband’s origins and took a swipe at band member Zayn Malik.“From what I’ve heard is that part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon’s promise to me, that in two years, I’ll make this work for you,” Payne said during the podcast. “So...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'Monarch' premiere, '9-1-1' return, more on FOX in September

June 6 (UPI) -- FOX announced fall premiere dates for its new and returning shows on Monday. The new drama Monarch premieres on Sunday, Sept. 11 and Monday Sept. 12 after NFL Double Header. After the two-night premiere, the country music drama Monarch, starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins moves...
Deadline

Steve Gravestock Stepping Down As Toronto International Film Festival Senior Programmer After 25 Years

Click here to read the full article. After 25 years, Toronto International Film Festival Senior Programmer Steve Gravestock has decided to retire at the end of 2022. Gravestock has overseen the organization’s Canadian programming initiatives, including the Canada’s Top Ten film selection and the year-round See the North program, a free showcase of homegrown classics. As a programmer for the Festival, he has selected Canadian feature films since 2004 and was responsible for selections from the Nordic Region. Many of the films he has programmed have been nominated for Academy Awards, including Petter Næss’s Elling, Mikael Håfström’s Evil, Denis Villeneuve’s...
NFL
Variety

‘Deadpool 3’ Will Not Be ‘Disney-fied,’ Writer Promises: It’s ‘Absolutely’ Rated R

Click here to read the full article. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are currently writing “Deadpool 3” for director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds, and the former is assuring fans the script is not going to be “Disney-fied.” The upcoming third installment of the “Deadpool” franchise will be the first made under Disney, which acquired Fox after the studio found immense success with two R-rated “Deadpool” movies (both of which earned around $784 million worldwide). Fans have wondered how a Disney-backed “Deadpool” will look, and whether or not the studio’s family friendly brand will sanitize the raunchy and rude...
MOVIES
The Independent

Top Gun Maverick: Paramount sued for copyright infringement by heirs of writer who inspired film

Paramount Pictures has been sued for copyright infringement over its latest blockbuster hit Top Gun: Maverick.The action movie – which sees Tom Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot confronting the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.Since its release on 27 May, it has broken box office records, earning an estimated $151m (£119m) in North America for the four-day Memorial Day weekend, in addition to another $85m (£68m) in its second week, including $25m (£20m) on Friday 3 June. However, on Monday (6 June), a lawsuit was filed...
MOVIES
The Independent

Steve Harvey jokes about daughter Lori’s breakup with Michael B Jordan as ‘heartbroken’ video goes viral

Steve Harvey has weighed in on his daughter Lori Harvey’s split from Michael B Jordan, just one day after a video of the actor post-breakup went viral.The Family Feud host confirmed reports that the couple had broken up during an episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show on 6 June. As for how he feels about the split, it didn’t take long for Harvey to crack jokes about his own relationships.“I’ve heard about it. I wish him well. I’m Team Lori 1000 per cent,” he said. “Things happen, it’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck rack up £50k bill at Indian restaurant in Birmingham following Amber Heard trial win

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck racked up a massive bill at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, following the actor’s win against ex-wife Amber Heard in the high-profile defamation case. Depp has been in the UK performing concerts with musician Beck, even missing the final day of the trial for a show, when the jury announced the verdict on 1 June. The two recently announced they will be releasing a new album next month. On Sunday (5 June), the pair closed Varanasi restaurant to the public, as they were reportedly joined by 20 other friends to share a meal....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy