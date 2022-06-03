'Why are we doing this?' Biden aides are losing morale because no one is watching his speeches and his cool guy reputation can't be utilized as he has to speak to 'serious things' instead of 'getting ice cream,' report claims

President Joe Biden's pattern of delivering speeches and hosting events from the so-called 'set of Jeopardy' - the White House's South Court Auditorium - has left White House aides asking, 'why are we doing this?' as he fails to break through.

CNN interviewed 14 White House aides and other Democrats close to the president for a story out Thursday, which charted the struggles they've faced trying to get Biden to create the right kind of headlines.

'He has to speak about very serious things,' explained one White House aide to the network, 'and you can't do that getting ice cream.'

The aide was referring to Biden's previous reputation - that peaked during his vice presidential years - of an aviator-sporting, ice cream cone-gobbling, man-of-the-people, who prompted Onion headlines like: 'Shirtless Biden Washes Trans Am In White House Driveway' and co-starred in 'Veep' skits with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Aides indicated to CNN that staff has met again and again on the issue of how to utilize the president best - with the strategy stuck in the status quo.

President Joe Biden is seen on the 'Jeopardy set,' the South Court Auditorium, which he used for a discussion with administration officials and CEOs Wednesday to address the baby formula shortage

Biden will deliver a speech, or he'll travel somewhere, take a tour and deliver a speech. Or he'll preside over an event in the South Court auditorium, where he'll deliver remarks.

He will sometimes take questions from reporters, but not too many.

He seldom will sit for long interviews.

'World's most interactive man ... and we're going to have him conduct the presidency from the set of Jeopardy,' one source familiar with White House operations told CNN about the South Court auditorium's TV studio-like set-up.

Those interviewed told CNN that older aides have dismissed younger aides' ideas - suggesting they're too caught up in Twitter-fueled social media cycle that potentially lost the 2020 election for former President Donald Trump.

Younger White House aides are frustrated to the point of giving up - as innovative ideas have gotten knocked down.

'That is not the dynamic in the White House,' White House spokesman Andrew Bates told CNN.

Additionally, Biden can't go on TikTok - where some of the youngest Americans live on the internet - as there are security concerns about the U.S. president being on a social media platform partially owned by the Chinese government.

'The president has a well-rounded strategy that combines putting unprecedented resources into digital engagement, speeches that provide many of his most powerful moments, and person-to-person interactions that showcase important qualities like his empathy,' Bates also said.

Bates noted that more than 70 people work on crafting his social media content.

The spokesman also pointed to two interviews Biden gave to online-only creators.

In January, White House chief of staff Ron Klain floated Biden doing a monthly town hall.

However, aides were split on the plan - some complaining it was too old school of a format and others about the difficult logistics, while another group thought it was a good idea to shake things up, CNN said.

Biden hasn't done a town hall since October.

A White House aide told CNN Wednesday that more town halls are expected in the near future.

What has seemed to have worked is when the president's personality shines through.

Last week's remarks in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting received positive coverage, the network noted.

There's also some potential for Biden when he hits Republicans harder.

However, CNN noted that lawyers had to green-light the president's aides referring to anything too-Trumpy as 'ultra-MAGA' due to Hatch Act concerns.

Using Trump's name was deemed too political, as was using 'Republicans,' but 'Congressional Republicans' was OK because they're a specific target, CNN said.

Pop culture has also produced positive moments.

The president's video with the K-pop group BTS, who he hosted at the White House Tuesday to discuss how to combat anti-Asian hate, received more than 50 million views in the first 24 hours posted online.

Additionally, a recent mental health-themed chat with actress and singer Selena Gomez got 5 million views, Jimmy Fallon's appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll got more than 4 million.

When Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House to talk about vaccinating young people against COVID-19, that video received more than 100 million hits.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips went on-the-record with the network, explaining that he realizes there's a disconnect between what constituents are seeing of Biden and the man he actually knows.

'I wish every American could have been with us because he was so engaging, empathetic, resolute, and kind,' Phillips remarked of a recent encounter with Biden at Walter Mondale's memorial service. 'Those are his superpowers.'

'It astounds and disappoints me that the magic of the tools of that office are being so under-utilized. He's the grandfather of the country at a time we need one more than ever,' the Democratic lawmaker continued. 'He should be giving fireside chats, speaking to - and hearing from - Americans directly about their concerns and anxieties.'

'He has so much more to offer America than he has been able to share, and I still hope the country gets to see and feel what I did during that hour with him,' Phillips added.