ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ed Sheeran reflects on coming full circle ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Connie Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7atw_0fzSdxdL00

Ed Sheeran has revealed how past Jubilee celebrations inspired his musical career ahead of his performance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.

Sheeran, 31, is among a number of famous faces lined up to perform at the Platinum Pageant, which involves 10,000 people, including the military, more than 6,000 volunteers, performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the public.

In a post on Instagram , the singer wrote: “20 years ago I decided I wanted to pick up a guitar because I watched the Golden Jubilee on TV, saw Eric Clapton play Layla and said, ‘that’s what I wanna do’.

“10 years later I played The A Team at the Diamond Jubilee , and now 10 years on I’m playing the Platinum Jubilee this Sunday.

“Life is weird how it keeps coming full circle in lovely ways. Tune in on Sunday and see ya there x”

Sheeran is set to perform his song Perfect during Sunday’s celebrations, as a tribute to the Queen and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The song was originally released in 2017 on the singer’s Divide album.

The Platinum Pageant will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and its surrounding streets on the afternoon of Sunday June 5 – the last day of the four-day bank holiday weekend marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqyXY_0fzSdxdL00

The event is expected to bring to life iconic moments from the Queen’s 70-year reign and showcase how society has changed over the past seven decades.

Highlights will include an aerial artist suspended under a vast helium balloon, known as a heliosphere, bearing the image of the Queen.

Other key moments will be a giant oak tree flanked with maypole dancers, a huge moving wedding cake sounding out Bollywood hits, a towering dragon and three-storey-high beasts.

At one stage, the Queen will be imagined in her younger days with a 20ft puppet of a youthful princess, barefoot and carefree, surrounded by a pack of mischievous puppet corgis along The Mall.

A number of celebrities will take part in the finale, when Ed Sheeran will appear on stage to lead his special tribute to the Queen.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will take place on June 5 and air on BBC One from 1pm.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen + Adam Lambert open Platinum Party with electric set of classic hits

Queen + Adam Lambert have delivered an electric opening to the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert with a selection of classic hit songs.The act was introduced in a novel way as the Queen and Paddington bear initiated the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You by tapping on China teacups during a special opening film.American singer Lambert, 40, took to the stage dressed in a black and gold embellished coat to continue the beat alongside the Royal military band.The rock band’s guitarist Brian May made another memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while...
MUSIC
The Independent

Diana Ross closes Platinum Party urging crowd to thank the Queen for her service

Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service.Introduced by comedian Lee Mack, the 78-year-old soul singer took to the stage dressed in a white and black tiered voluminous dress with silver jewellery.She delivered a selection of her hit songs, opening with Chain Reaction as an image of a disco ball was projected onto Buckingham Palace.The singer followed the performance by delivering a message for the Queen, saying: “Hello, from all the people here tonight, and millions watching around the world, we have...
WORLD
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
E! News

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Charlotte Share a Sweet Twinning Moment at Final Platinum Jubilee Event

Watch: Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo. On June 5, Queen Elizabeth II, 96, made a surprise appearance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the final event of a four-day celebration marking her 70 years on the throne. The ceremonial monarch, who suffers from mobility problems and had been absent from the festivities since June 2, greeted the crowd from a Buckingham Palace balcony, along with her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, plus Prince William and Kate Middleton and their sons Prince George, 8, and Prince Louis, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Eric Clapton
The Independent

Harry and Meghan arrive in California after missing Jubilee finale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to have touched down in the US after their appearance at this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.According to reports, the family departed the UK on Sunday lunchtime, arriving in California at 6pm later that day.Pictures have emerged of Prince Harry being transported from the airport in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were largely absent from the festivities over the four-day weekend, but appeared at the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, their first public appearance in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Harry and Meghan ‘to celebrate Lilibet’s first birthday in Windsor privately as a family’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their daughter’s birthday “privately” in Windsor, according to reports.Saturday 4 June marks the first birthday of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.The infant is in London with her parents, Harry and Meghan, and her brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, three, for the platinum jubilee celebrations.Usually, the birthdays of royal family members would be celebrated publicly, with new photographs or personal messages released on social media.However, there are no expected public celebrations for Lilibet’s birthday.According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of Harry and Meghan’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple have chosen to celebrate their...
U.K.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan will not attend jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace with senior royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday evening.The star-studded concert in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee will see the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance.However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent the day celebrating their daughter’s first birthday “privately” in Windsor.The couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, turned a year old on Saturday. She is in London with her parents and her brother, Archie Harrison Moutnbatten Windsor, three, for the jubilee celebrations.A spokesperson for the Sussexes...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Simon Cowell makes rare apology after leaving young girl in tears on Britain’s Got Talent

Simon Cowell made a rare apology after realising he left a young girl in tears on Britain’s Got Talent.The music mogul and BGT judge had given harsh feedback to magic act Matricks Illusion at the start of the show.However, unbeknownst to Cowell at the time, one of the members, named Lamorna, was left upset by his words.This was brought to his attention and, while giving his verdict to singing collective Welsh of the West End later on in the episode, Cowell used the opportunity to address the subject.“By the way, I have to say something – you know, going back...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Golden Jubilee#Teddysphotos#The Platinum Pageant
The Independent

George and Charlotte impress at Jubilee concert rehearsals in Cardiff

Prince George and Princess Charlotte impressed crowds at Cardiff Castle with their music and technical skills during rehearsals for a Platinum Jubilee concert set to take place in the grounds.The royal youngsters joined their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the capital city on Saturday, but stole the show as they had a go at conducting the orchestra and playing with the stage lighting and sound.The surprise visit was the siblings’ first official outing in Wales.Charlotte, seven, who wore a smart navy frock coat and blue Mary Jane shoes with white ankle socks, was offered a chance to...
WORLD
The Independent

Sam Fender apologises for ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ Johnny Depp post

Sam Fender has apologised after sharing a photo of himself with Johnny Depp in a Newcastle pub and describing the actor as a “hero”.The musican was pictured alongside Depp and musician Jeff Beck, who has welcomed Depp on stage during a number of recent UK gigs.Fender shared the photo on his Instagram stories page alongside the caption: “some serious heroes”. He later appeared to delete the image.The photograph was shared on the night that the verdict was delivered on Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.In a new Instagram post, Fender addressed his photograph with the Pirates of...
MUSIC
The Independent

George and Charlotte make surprise appearance in Cardiff ahead of concert

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a surprise visit to Wales with their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as the nation gears up for the Platinum Party at the Palace.Across the country, the royal family met well-wishers celebrating the Jubilee, with the Earl and Countess of Wessex visiting Northern Ireland and the Princess Royal at the Epsom Derby with her family.Derby Day is missing the Queen, who has suffered a recurrence of her mobility problems, but jockey Frankie Dettori said she would be watching on television.The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will take to the stage...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jubliee – live: Queen pulls out of Epsom Derby as Lilibet celebrates first birthday

The Queen will not attend the Epsom Derby today after also missing the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.Buckingham Palace has confirmed that her Majesty is expected to watch the major sporting event on television at Windsor Castle, after experiencing “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities on Thursday.It comes after the Archbishop of York has praised the Queen for her “staunch constancy” as well as continuing to be faithful to the pledges she made when ascending to the throne, during a historic platinum jubilee service.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Cardiff,...
U.K.
The Independent

Simon Cowell shocks BGT audience with comment about the Queen ahead of Royal Variety Performance

Simon Cowell shocked Britain’s Got Talent viewers as he appeared to question whether the Queen would be able to see this year’s Royal Variety Performance.The latest series of the ITV competition show came to an end on Sunday (5 June), with comedian Axel Blake winning the show.The winner of Britain’s Got Talent gets to perform at the Royal Variety Performance – which is traditionally attended by the Queen – later this year.Earlier in the night, Cowell had shared the importance of the show during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year in particular, with fellow finalist Ben Nickless.“I know the money’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Charlotte and Prince George delight fans with reaction to Queen’s tea with Paddington Bear

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at last night’s Party at the Palace concert, where they were seen laughing and singing along with the famous musicians.The young royals joined their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the BBC event which was held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Saturday 4 June.Charlotte, seven, and George, eight, sat in the front row of the royal box between Prince William and Kate Middleton, clapping and waving small Union Jack flags.As noted by social media users, they seemed particularly enthusiastic during Queen and Adam Lambert’s performance of “Don’t...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare photograph of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday after throwing a picnic for her at Frogmore Cottage.Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at the Windsor residence, where a cake by the couple’s wedding baker Claire Ptak was also served.A spokesperson for the couple did not name specific family members who attended the event.The picture of Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, who attended the picnic.Harry and Meghan thanked well-wishers, including some who made donations amounting to over £79,000 in Lilibet’s honour to the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organisation partnered with the couple’s Archewell foundation, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes.The organisation has provided support in Uvalde, Texas and Ukraine, the spokesperson said. Read More No-confidence vote ‘beginning of end’ for PM - live
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton wears fuchsia pink Stella McCartney dress at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Duchess of Cambridge watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their three children from the royal box on Sunday.Kate Middleton arrived wearing a custom fuchsia pink dress by Stella McCartney.The custom raspberry red forest friendly viscose dress featured padded shoulders, ruching on one shoulder and puffed long sleeves.The Duchess completed the look with simple gold and diamond earrings, natural makeup and her hair in loose curls.Kate sat next to her three children, Prince Louis, four, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince George, eight, for the pageant.While George matched Prince William – both were dressed in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Queen flanked by heirs as she makes final jubilee appearance

The Queen was flanked by the three heirs to the throne as she made her final appearance during the platinum jubilee.Making a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the platinum pageant, Her Majesty stood between Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince George, who are first, second and third in line to the throne respectively.The Queen saw a much smaller group of family members join her on the balcony on Sunday, compared with the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday.Sunday saw the Queen joined by just Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, along with William, the Duchess of...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Sweet Caroline’: Why are people singing Neil Diamond song for the Jubilee?

“Sweet Caroline” has become an unofficial anthem of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Neil Diamond’s 1969 hit has been heard across the country during this bank holiday weekend as people celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.Rod Stewart sang the track during the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday (4 June) night, telling the crowds that “the BBC made me sing it”.Prince George was seen singing along with the song from the crowd.Many people have questioned what “Sweet Caroline”’s connection to the Jubilee is – and it’s pretty convoluted.In the Nineties, the track became a sporting anthem for the...
MUSIC
The Independent

Platinum Party at the Palace review: One of the most bizarre barrages of random entertainment ever staged

What’s that, up in the sky? Is it a bird? Is it a badger? No, it’s Brian May, ascending from the top of a stage built around the Queen Victoria Memorial. He’s playing the solo to “We Will Rock You”, accompanied by a legion of Royal Guard drummers, all hammering out the handclap beat and making Freddie Mercury moustaches with their drumsticks. As the ancient scripture says, when Brian May rises above Buckingham Palace, let the joobs commence.Following an afternoon glugging Majtinis with the very same people who’ll be stealing their wheelie bin next week, flag-wavers in their thousands...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

683K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy