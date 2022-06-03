DeSantis Starts Pride Month by Going After Transitioning Youth Treatments
The Florida governor's surgeon general said modern standards for youth transition care "follow a preferred political...www.newsweek.com
The Florida governor's surgeon general said modern standards for youth transition care "follow a preferred political...www.newsweek.com
Good. It is an elective treatment, and should not be available to anyone under 18 and should not be payed for by insurance or tax payers
Yeah transitioning death shots. What's wrong with you people? You really believe this is healthy or you really believe the unreal (actually changing your sexuality) Nutjobs, please help me understand your logic?
Thank you Governor 👏👏👏 Someone needs to step in and protect these children. It’s sick that anyone would support giving puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery to children.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 80