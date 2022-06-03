ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis Starts Pride Month by Going After Transitioning Youth Treatments

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Florida governor's surgeon general said modern standards for youth transition care "follow a preferred political...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 80

Keith Pittman
2d ago

Good. It is an elective treatment, and should not be available to anyone under 18 and should not be payed for by insurance or tax payers

Reply
33
Dude
2d ago

Yeah transitioning death shots. What's wrong with you people? You really believe this is healthy or you really believe the unreal (actually changing your sexuality) Nutjobs, please help me understand your logic?

Reply
19
Heather G
2d ago

Thank you Governor 👏👏👏 Someone needs to step in and protect these children. It’s sick that anyone would support giving puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery to children.

Reply
13
Related
Washington Examiner

State Farm donating transgender books for 5-year-olds to schools in Florida

The auto insurance company State Farm is encouraging its agents in Florida to donate books promoting transgenderism to 5-year-olds to their local schools or public libraries, according to an email shared by a whistleblower. The email, obtained by the nonprofit organization Consumers' Research and shared with the Washington Examiner, revealed...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis signs K-12 ‘Victims of Communism’ bill while railing against college-campus communists

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday a measure creating a “Victims of Communism Day” at Florida’s public schools, though much of the discussion centered around what state officials believe to be a rise in communist sympathies at Florida’s college campuses. The bill in question, HB 395, establishes ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida’s public […] The post DeSantis signs K-12 ‘Victims of Communism’ bill while railing against college-campus communists appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 Right Now

COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though deaths have been declining since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases increased in 45 states from two weeks ago, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode […]
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the STATE will take over Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District instead of saddling counties with $1B bond debt

Florida governor Ron DeSantis says that the state will likely take over Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District rather than local governments absorbing the special district. DeSantis insisted on Monday that taxpayers in central Florida near Reedy Creek will not be forced to absorb the nearly $1billion bond debt that...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Youth#Transgender Children#Transgender Health Care#Youth Rights#Politics State#Racism#Nbc News#Surgeon#Lgbtq
The Independent

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis moves to ban transgender youth and Medicaid recipients from all transition care

The administration of Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has asked a state medical board to effectively ban all transition-related healthcare for transgender young people, while another state agency issued a report to justify banning transgender people on Medicaid – the federal health programme for lower-income Americans – from accessing gender-affirming care.The administration’s moves follows an advisory from Florida’s Department of Health to ignore federal health guidance and advise against all gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including social transioning measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.Florida’s measures against transgender people in the state are among an...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Parents of Alabama trans youth and LGBT+ advocates express relief as federal court halts ‘cruel law’

Families in Alabama and LGBT+ advocates and healthcare providers are breathing a momentary sigh of relief after a federal judge partially blocked enforcement of Alabama’s recently passed state law criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender youth.US District Judge Liles C Burke, who was appointed by Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction to stop the state from banning measures such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers for transgender people under age 19. The court said the state’s ban – which makes medical treatments a felony – violates the constitutional rights of both transgender children and their parents.Families “have a fundamental right...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
979K+
Followers
96K+
Post
853M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy