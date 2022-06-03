Incannex Reveals Clinical Trial Results On Dronabinol-Based Drug For Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Incannex Healthcare Limited IXHL IHL, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medicinal cannabinoid pharmaceutical products and psychedelic medicine therapies for unmet medical needs, has completed an analysis of data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial investigating IHL-42X for treatment of obstructive sleep apnea ('OSA'). IHL-42X reduced apnea-hypopnea index ('AHI'), improved patient-reported...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0