Health

Incannex Reveals Clinical Trial Results On Dronabinol-Based Drug For Obstructive Sleep Apnea

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Incannex Healthcare Limited IXHL IHL, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing medicinal cannabinoid pharmaceutical products and psychedelic medicine therapies for unmet medical needs, has completed an analysis of data from the Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial investigating IHL-42X for treatment of obstructive sleep apnea ('OSA'). IHL-42X reduced apnea-hypopnea index ('AHI'), improved patient-reported...

