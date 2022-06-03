Daily Log 6.2.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: June 2nd, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

Info

06/02/202210:54

INCIDENT22003824

MOTOR VEH, TAKING & STEALING PARTS C266 S28

PUTNAM AVE

Cambridge Police received a phone call from a resident reporting a larceny of motor vehicle parts. Specifically, the reporting party/victim's catalytic converter was stolen between 6 PM on May 30 and 10:30 AM on June 2 while parked/unoccupied in a Putnam Avenue parking lot.

06/02/202211:42

INCIDENT22003826

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

INMAN ST

Officers responded to the area of Inman Street for a past threats report.

06/02/202211:48

INCIDENT22003825

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

DAVENPORT ST

Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a past hit and run with property damage. Specifically, the reporting party/victim stated that their motor vehicle was struck on June 2, 2022 between 10:10 AM and 10:25 AM while parked/unoccupied in the Porter Square area. There were no reported injuries.

06/02/202213:17

INCIDENT22003828

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a convenience store on Massachusetts Ave. for multiple shopliftings.

06/02/202213:44

INCIDENT22003829

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

PEARL ST

Officers responded to the area of Pearl Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a personal injury.

06/02/202215:17

INCIDENT22003832

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

APPLETON TER

An Appleton Terrace resident reports that someone did steal his catalytic converter while parked in his driveway.

06/02/202215:52

INCIDENT22003834

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

PEARL ST

A Pearl Street resident reports that someone did steal her catalytic converter while parked on Pearl Street.

06/02/202216:00

INCIDENT22003837

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

BEECH ST

A Beech Street resident had her catalytic converter stolen while parked on Orchard Street.

06/02/202216:24

INCIDENT22003839

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

FAWCETT ST

A Saugus resident reports that his car was hit and damaged while parked at Fawcett Street.

06/02/202216:57

INCIDENT22003840

BOMB CHEM OR BIO THREAT, FALSE C269 S14

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police responded to the emergency entrance of a hospital for an initial report of an unwanted person who made verbal threats to the staff. During the investigation, Brendan Donoghue, 25, 812 Memorial Drive in Cambridge, threatened hospital staff members and ultimately left the hospital grounds. He then electronically communicated a threat of coming back to the hospital with a dangerous weapon causing multiple staff members to be in fear and have anxiety. Officers were able to locate Donoghue walking on River Street and Fairmont Street, and he was taken into custody. He is being charged in Cambridge District Court with Making a False Bomb Threat.

06/02/202217:05

INCIDENT22003842

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

MT AUBURN ST

A Lynn resident reports that her car was hit and damaged in the lot of Mt. Auburn Street.

06/02/202217:34

INCIDENT22003841

SHOPLIFTING BY CONCEALING MDSE C266 S30A

MORGAN AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a business located at Morgan Avenue for a report of a shoplifting in progress.

06/02/202217:37

INCIDENT22003846

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

WALDEN ST

A Walden Street resident reports that he received threats from a party known to him.

06/02/202217:47

INCIDENT22003850

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

ABERDEEN AVE

An Abeerdeen Avenue resident’s car was struck and damaged while parked on Aberdeen Ave.

06/02/202219:49

INCIDENT22003845

VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A

LAND BLVD

Cambridge Police responded to a Land Blvd hotel for a report of a person attempting to break into rooms.

06/02/202219:52

INCIDENT22003844

ASSAULT C265 S13A

BROADWAY

The Emergency Communications Center dispatched Cambridge Police to Broadway Street for a reported assault in progress.

06/02/202219:52

ARREST22003847

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

FRANKLIN ST

Cambridge Police responded to Franklin Street for a report of an unwanted party. As a result of an investigation Nicholas Lopez, 23, 116 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, was placed under arrest for warrants out of Boston District Court for Threatening to Commit a Crime and Disorderly Conduct.

06/02/202220:10

INCIDENT22003848

ELDER ABUSE, FAIL REPORT C19A S15

RINDGE AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Rindge Ave. for a wellbeing check. Officers discovered the elderly individual was a victim of elder neglect.

06/02/202220:57

INCIDENT22003849

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

AUBURN ST

A Cambridge resident on Auburn Street reported that a person known to them had stolen their phone.