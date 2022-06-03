Daily Log 6.2.2022
Cambridge Police Daily Log: June 2nd, 2022
Type #
Date & Time
Info
06/02/202210:54
INCIDENT22003824
MOTOR VEH, TAKING & STEALING PARTS C266 S28
PUTNAM AVE
Cambridge Police received a phone call from a resident reporting a larceny of motor vehicle parts. Specifically, the reporting party/victim's catalytic converter was stolen between 6 PM on May 30 and 10:30 AM on June 2 while parked/unoccupied in a Putnam Avenue parking lot.
06/02/202211:42
INCIDENT22003826
THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2
INMAN ST
Officers responded to the area of Inman Street for a past threats report.
06/02/202211:48
INCIDENT22003825
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
DAVENPORT ST
Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a past hit and run with property damage. Specifically, the reporting party/victim stated that their motor vehicle was struck on June 2, 2022 between 10:10 AM and 10:25 AM while parked/unoccupied in the Porter Square area. There were no reported injuries.
06/02/202213:17
INCIDENT22003828
SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a convenience store on Massachusetts Ave. for multiple shopliftings.
06/02/202213:44
INCIDENT22003829
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS
PEARL ST
Officers responded to the area of Pearl Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash with a personal injury.
06/02/202215:17
INCIDENT22003832
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
APPLETON TER
An Appleton Terrace resident reports that someone did steal his catalytic converter while parked in his driveway.
06/02/202215:52
INCIDENT22003834
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
PEARL ST
A Pearl Street resident reports that someone did steal her catalytic converter while parked on Pearl Street.
06/02/202216:00
INCIDENT22003837
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
BEECH ST
A Beech Street resident had her catalytic converter stolen while parked on Orchard Street.
06/02/202216:24
INCIDENT22003839
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
FAWCETT ST
A Saugus resident reports that his car was hit and damaged while parked at Fawcett Street.
06/02/202216:57
INCIDENT22003840
BOMB CHEM OR BIO THREAT, FALSE C269 S14
CAMBRIDGE ST
Cambridge Police responded to the emergency entrance of a hospital for an initial report of an unwanted person who made verbal threats to the staff. During the investigation, Brendan Donoghue, 25, 812 Memorial Drive in Cambridge, threatened hospital staff members and ultimately left the hospital grounds. He then electronically communicated a threat of coming back to the hospital with a dangerous weapon causing multiple staff members to be in fear and have anxiety. Officers were able to locate Donoghue walking on River Street and Fairmont Street, and he was taken into custody. He is being charged in Cambridge District Court with Making a False Bomb Threat.
06/02/202217:05
INCIDENT22003842
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
MT AUBURN ST
A Lynn resident reports that her car was hit and damaged in the lot of Mt. Auburn Street.
06/02/202217:34
INCIDENT22003841
SHOPLIFTING BY CONCEALING MDSE C266 S30A
MORGAN AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a business located at Morgan Avenue for a report of a shoplifting in progress.
06/02/202217:37
INCIDENT22003846
THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2
WALDEN ST
A Walden Street resident reports that he received threats from a party known to him.
06/02/202217:47
INCIDENT22003850
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
ABERDEEN AVE
An Abeerdeen Avenue resident’s car was struck and damaged while parked on Aberdeen Ave.
06/02/202219:49
INCIDENT22003845
VANDALIZE PROPERTY C266 S126A
LAND BLVD
Cambridge Police responded to a Land Blvd hotel for a report of a person attempting to break into rooms.
06/02/202219:52
INCIDENT22003844
ASSAULT C265 S13A
BROADWAY
The Emergency Communications Center dispatched Cambridge Police to Broadway Street for a reported assault in progress.
06/02/202219:52
ARREST22003847
WARRANT ARREST REPORT
FRANKLIN ST
Cambridge Police responded to Franklin Street for a report of an unwanted party. As a result of an investigation Nicholas Lopez, 23, 116 Norfolk Street in Cambridge, was placed under arrest for warrants out of Boston District Court for Threatening to Commit a Crime and Disorderly Conduct.
06/02/202220:10
INCIDENT22003848
ELDER ABUSE, FAIL REPORT C19A S15
RINDGE AVE
Cambridge Police responded to Rindge Ave. for a wellbeing check. Officers discovered the elderly individual was a victim of elder neglect.
06/02/202220:57
INCIDENT22003849
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
AUBURN ST
A Cambridge resident on Auburn Street reported that a person known to them had stolen their phone.
