Notre Dame Officially Changes Lyrics to ‘Victory March’

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The university has added “daughters” to commemorate the 50th anniversary of women being enrolled in the school.

The University of Notre Dame has officially changed the lyrics to its fight song, “Victory March,” after 114 years.

Previously, the lyrics said “While her loyal sons are marching onward to victory.” Now, the lyrics say “While her loyal sons and daughters march on to victory.”

Notre Dame posted an announcement on Friday morning with a video of various fans singing the fight song.

The song only mentioned men before due to the fact that the school was an all-men’s college until women first enrolled in 1972. So, now that it’s been 50 years since that decision, the school decided to commemorate the anniversary by updating the lyrics.

The anniversary also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in educational programs and activities.

The university also announced that it will be reimagining its campus’ “Main Circle,” the school’s ceremonial entrance to campus. It’s unknown at the time what the updates will look like.

“On this occasion of the anniversary of the admission of undergraduate women in 1972, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of women as students and graduates,” university president Rev. John I. Jenkins said during Thursday night’s announcement gala, via On3’s Blue and Gold . “The re-imaging of the Main Circle will be a tribute at the heart of our campus to the ways in which these women have inspired, led and enriched us.”

The song was released in 1908. Reverend Michael Shea and his brother John wrote the piece.

