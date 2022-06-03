Scouts honor veterans

Sparks Fly In July, the annual fireworks show, is set for July 2nd at the Hope Municipal Airport. Admission is free and there will be lots of activities prior to the fireworks. There will be live music, food trucks, kids games, and more. Gates open at 6pm and the fireworks will be held after sundown. Although admission is free, canned food items will be accepted for Hope In Action. For info you can call the Hope Parks Office at 777-7500.

HOPE, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO