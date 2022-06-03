Scouts honor veterans

Nathaniel Holyfield Jr. is about family. Nathanie Holyfield Jr. is about community. And, by continually serving others, he lives his life each day striving to make each better. In his own way, in his own style, he wears many hats in hometown. Holyfield serves the city as the Sanitation Superintendent,...
Hope Academy of Public Service EAST instructor Jackie Brady, seated right, the one looking comfortable, retired from public education in May and was prompted “benched” by the faculty and HAPS Principal Dr. Carol Ann Duke, as HPS Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley looked on, with the gift of a custom reminder of her tenure at HAPS. Brady established the innovative project-based EAST program at HAPS and was named the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year in April. – Ken McLemore/Hope Public Schools.
Sparks Fly In July, the annual fireworks show, is set for July 2nd at the Hope Municipal Airport. Admission is free and there will be lots of activities prior to the fireworks. There will be live music, food trucks, kids games, and more. Gates open at 6pm and the fireworks will be held after sundown. Although admission is free, canned food items will be accepted for Hope In Action. For info you can call the Hope Parks Office at 777-7500.
William “Dubs” Byers, a native of Hope, Arkansas, recently authored a book, The Paper Plate Escape. The book is about a prison escape that happened at Cummins Prison on January 1, 1979. The Hope Public Library will be hosting a book signing for Byers on Saturday, June 18,...
Ms. Mildred Gladys Otis, age 79 of Patmos, Arkansas, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Arkansas, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
Hope Police, Hope Firemen,and Pafford responded to a two-vehicle accident on East Third in Hope shortly before 2pm Monday near the old VFW. Firemen and Pafford personnel had to extricate the driver of the Chrysler mini-van.
Kalli Smith was awarded the Donna Potter and Felice Flaherty Scholarships. Kalli is the daughter of Emily (Sweat) and Brandon Smith. She is a 2022 graduate of Umpire High School. In the fall, Kalli will be attending Southern Arkansas University majoring in Pre-Veterinary Medicine. Her hobbies include anything to do with animals, training her dogs and spending time with family and friends. She is the granddaughter of Amy Sweat of McCaskill.
HOPE – Does the fact that your “baby” is essentially a sack of flour change the responsibilities involved with caring for an infant? Not in Nora Fisher-Cumming’s LifeSpan Development Class at Hope High School. During a week in May each year, Fisher-Cumming’s class participates in what...
