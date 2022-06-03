ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, AR

Scouts honor veterans

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOPE – Members of Scout Troop 5 made sure veteran’s weren’t forgotten this Memorial Day...

Hope School District Retirements

Hope Academy of Public Service EAST instructor Jackie Brady, seated right, the one looking comfortable, retired from public education in May and was prompted “benched” by the faculty and HAPS Principal Dr. Carol Ann Duke, as HPS Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Crossley looked on, with the gift of a custom reminder of her tenure at HAPS. Brady established the innovative project-based EAST program at HAPS and was named the Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year in April. – Ken McLemore/Hope Public Schools.
HOPE, AR
Hope Evening Lions Set Food Pantry For June 11th

The Hope Evening Lions will hold their monthly food pantry Saturday June 11th at 9am. All persons who need food are welcome. The pantry will be at the old state police headquarters at 3301 East Third.
HOPE, AR
Sparks Fly In July Set for July 2nd

Sparks Fly In July, the annual fireworks show, is set for July 2nd at the Hope Municipal Airport. Admission is free and there will be lots of activities prior to the fireworks. There will be live music, food trucks, kids games, and more. Gates open at 6pm and the fireworks will be held after sundown. Although admission is free, canned food items will be accepted for Hope In Action. For info you can call the Hope Parks Office at 777-7500.
HOPE, AR
Hope, AR
Gladys Otis

Ms. Mildred Gladys Otis, age 79 of Patmos, Arkansas, passed away Saturday June 4, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced by BRAZZEL/Oakcrest The Funeral Home of Hope, Arkansas, Eddie Brazzel Director. Online condolences: www.brazzelfuneralhomes.com.
HOPE, AR
Wreck on East Third In Front of Old VFW

Hope Police, Hope Firemen,and Pafford responded to a two-vehicle accident on East Third in Hope shortly before 2pm Monday near the old VFW. Firemen and Pafford personnel had to extricate the driver of the Chrysler mini-van.
HOPE, AR
Kalli Smith Awarded Donna Potter and Felice Flaherty Scholarships

Kalli Smith was awarded the Donna Potter and Felice Flaherty Scholarships. Kalli is the daughter of Emily (Sweat) and Brandon Smith. She is a 2022 graduate of Umpire High School. In the fall, Kalli will be attending Southern Arkansas University majoring in Pre-Veterinary Medicine. Her hobbies include anything to do with animals, training her dogs and spending time with family and friends. She is the granddaughter of Amy Sweat of McCaskill.
UMPIRE, AR
A ‘baby’ is a baby no matter the type

HOPE – Does the fact that your “baby” is essentially a sack of flour change the responsibilities involved with caring for an infant? Not in Nora Fisher-Cumming’s LifeSpan Development Class at Hope High School. During a week in May each year, Fisher-Cumming’s class participates in what...
HOPE, AR

