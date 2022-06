Toledo School for the Arts has announced that The Arts Schools Network Board of Directors has designated Toledo School for the Arts an Exemplary School in recognition of its commitment to excellence. The five-year designation is awarded for 2022-2027. TSA is one of 9 schools, and the only one in Ohio, to receive the designation for this period. TSA has held the Exemplary School designation continuously since 2011.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO