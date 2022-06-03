Cancer center’s longtime executive director retires
By News Team
3 days ago
ELLSWORTH — Michael Reisman, the face of the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center (BWC) for the past 18 years, will be retiring on July 1. Before BWC, Reisman was program director at Island Connections in Bar Harbor from 1997 to 2004. In March 2004, he accepted the director position for the...
Laurie Beckett Williams, 81, died May 25, 2022, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital, Ellsworth. She was born on Aug. 28, 1940, the daughter of Alexander W. and Matilda M. (Schmidt) Beckett. Laurie’s family moved to Trenton in 1948. She attended Bar Harbor schools and graduated from Bar Harbor High...
BAR HARBOR — Cat Lutz was recently named vice president of the Rare Disease Translational Center at The Jackson Laboratory. For the past six years, the Rare Disease Translational Center has worked with dozens of rare disease foundations and their associated research teams to generate custom mouse models that represent rare conditions in order to pursue new therapeutic interventions. The center’s expertise has been in assessing the mouse models currently available for rare disorders, determining if new resources are needed and studying rare diseases through these models.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Nick Clark, founding director of the Ashley Bryan Center, will give a virtual tour of the floor-to-ceiling frescoes in the South Solon Meeting House at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The Solon Meeting House was built in 1842 and is on the National Historic Register. A...
BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is opening a breast milk donation center as the U.S. continues to deal with a baby formula shortage. The hospital said the breast milk center will open Monday in partnership with Mother's Milk Bank Northeast, a regional milk bank. It’s the first in the Bangor area.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has placed Heritage Rehabilitation and Living Center in Winthrop on a list that means the facility is now subject to twice as many inspections and could face penalties if it fails to improve. Photo by David Dahl. A Winthrop nursing home with...
The 2022 and last Hancock County Relay for Life took place, Saturday, June 4th at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth. From young to old, runners to those in wheelchairs circled the track on Saturday afternoon, united in the effort to raise money to defeat cancer. We all know someone who...
I adopted my cat Mando (yes, named after The Mandalorian) from the animal shelter in Skowhegan on Black Friday of 2020. Why Skowhegan? Well, the pandemic made finding available kittens somewhat difficult and I have found that adopting from central Maine is oftentimes more affordable than in other areas. And while it is tempting to pick up a “free” cat from your Facebook friend, I find that it’s far most cost-effective to adopt from a shelter.
LINCOLNVILLE — The agenda has been set for the next Lincolnville Central School committee meeting Monday, June 6. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the school. A livestream option via Zoom will be available: networkmaine.zoom.us/j/86743730875. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the Agenda. 4....
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
COLUMBIA FALLS — Residents of the sleepy hamlet of Columbia Falls are grappling with whether they want to take on oversight of a $1 billion, 2,500-acre Flagpole of Freedom Park proposed by the family behind Wreaths Across America. The park, with its eight miles of loop roads, six miles...
GRAY — About 50 people gathered in the fluorescent-lit basement of the Bible Believing Baptist Church late last month to hear a series of speakers warn about “the hyper-sexualization of school children” and “the left’s scorched-earth war against sacred sexuality.”. The chairman of the Gray...
AUGUSTA — Matthew Talbot, a 21-year veteran with the Maine Marine Patrol, has been promoted to colonel. He replaces Jay Carroll, who retired after 26 years of service, including three as colonel. “Colonel Talbot has shown great initiative and integrity at every point in his career, as an officer,...
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) Fourteen organizations will receive $12.3 million in grants to expand apprentice programs, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday. The funding is expected to provide more than 3,000 Mainers with apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship opportunities, more than doubling the number of apprentices, the governor said. “These grants reflect the state’s...
BAR HARBOR — Kids and families are invited to the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, June 9, from 4-6 p.m. to meet the library’s new Youth Services Librarian Abby Morrow. Morrow will be on hand to welcome families to the children’s room where kids can participate in a hands-on sea-themed craft. Stop by and welcome her to the Jesup and see what fun she has planned for this summer.
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - After years of planning and hard work put in by volunteers and municipal employees - the town of Howland now has a new municipal services building. It was unveiled to the public Saturday during a grand opening celebration. Senator Susan Collins was in attendance. This new...
BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker who was trapped when a structure collapsed. Workers were demolishing an attached garage when the structure collapsed on a worker Saturday morning. Firefighters used inflatable rescue bags to lift the roof before...
NEWPORT — Camp owners and residents are concerned that a dark dust stirred up by recreational vehicles on a nearby multiuse trail and settling on their properties and Sebasticook Lake could be harmful to their health. Miles of old railbeds have been converted into trails for recreational use across...
