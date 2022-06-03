ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henson switches from congressional to Pinellas state House race

By William March
 3 days ago
Audrey Henson [ Provided ]

Audrey Henson, who previously faced several better-known candidates in the western Pinellas District 13 congressional race, has switched to run for the state House.

She’ll run in District 60, which covers parts of St. Petersburg and Pinellas Park.

In that Democratic-leaning state House district, Henson could end up facing Democrat and environmental scientist Lindsay Cross. Henson also faces a primary against Republican Jarib Figueredo.

But she starts the new race with a major endorsement, from incoming state House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, a signal that party leaders back her candidacy.

Before switching races, Henson had raised a respectable total of $377,652 for her congressional race and had $212,687 in cash after expenses. She can’t transfer that money to her state legislative campaign but could move it into an independent committee that could boost her candidacy.

Cross, meanwhile, has raised $140,432. Figueredo has done little fundraising.

Henson operates a Pinellas-based excavation company and is former head of College to Congress, a non-profit organization promoting congressional internships for disadvantaged college students.

In the congressional race, she faced a hard-fought Republican primary that includes Anna Paulina Luna, Amanda Makki, Kevin Hayslett and others.

