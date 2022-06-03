ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

National Doughnut Day: Get a free doughnut at Dunkin’ Donuts Friday

By Fontaine Glenn
 3 days ago

What better way to end the week than National Doughnut Day.

Fontaine Glenn was live at Dunkin’ Donuts in Erie as they celebrate the doughnut today.

National Doughnut Day: A dozen tasty tidbits you never knew about doughnuts

For National Doughnut Day, Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away a free doughnut with any beverage purchase. There are around 24 flavors of doughnuts to choose from, including the new cornbread doughnut and munchkins.

Watch below for a behind the scenes look at how Dunkin’ Donuts makes all their signature favorites.

In next half hour, we are talking more about doughnuts with Dave Learn at Dunkin’ Donuts in Erie.

