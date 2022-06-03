Republicans Want to Dock Your Income Tax Return if You Owe Local Municipal Property Tax

It’s now legal for people to consume alcoholic beverages while riding in a pedicab under a new law signed today by New Jersey Acting Gov. Nicholas Scutari. Scutari was in Asbury Park today to sign the bill sponsored by State Sens. Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch) and Linda Greenstein (D-Plainsboro). It is the first law on the books to bear the signature of Scutari, who took office as acting governor on Saturday morning. With the governor and lieutenant governor out of state today, Scutari, as senate president, is next in the line of succession.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO