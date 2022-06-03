ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Republicans Want to Dock Your Income Tax Return if You Owe Local Municipal Property Tax

By Robert Walker
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON, NJ – If you have been avoiding your local municipal property taxes, Republicans...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 5

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Beyond Menthol, Lawmakers Look to Ban Cigarettes at NJ Pharmacies

TRENTON – In addition to a ban on menthol cigarette sales in New Jersey, state lawmakers are considering whether to entirely eliminate tobacco sales at pharmacies. The proposed menthol ban was endorsed by the Assembly Health Committee last Thursday in a party-line vote. But that progress doesn’t guarantee its approval, as a similar bill got that far in 2018 before stalling. Also, the Senate health committee isn’t taking up its version at its meeting today.
U.S. POLITICS
NJ.com

N.J. may punish those who discriminate when making home appraisals

Real estate appraisers in New Jersey would face penalties for discriminating against a homeowner, buyer, or their agents because of their race or nationality under a proposal state lawmakers began advancing this week. Under the bill (S777) appraisers who are found to lower a house’s appraisal because of race, color,...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Business
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Impending departure of ‘constitutional giant’ has some wondering about future of N.J. high court

The imminent retirement of Justice Barry Albin from the New Jersey Supreme Court has some criminal justice reformers anxious about the future. Reformers say Albin, one of the court’s staunchest liberals, brought a unique perspective to the court as the only sitting justice with a background in public defense and civil rights. He will hit […] The post Impending departure of ‘constitutional giant’ has some wondering about future of N.J. high court appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ.com

Take away N.J. lawmakers’ state cars to curb congestion | Letters

Freshman Republican state Sen. Edward Durr of Gloucester County has proposed an income-limited state tax credit of up to $500, aimed at providing families with financial relief from sky-high gas prices. The previous senator in Durr’s Third Legislative District seat, Democrat Stephen Sweeney, added to pain at the pump in...
NJ.com

N.J. legal weed in full swing, but still no rules for detecting if workers are high on the job

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Six weeks after New Jersey launched a highly profitable recreational marijuana program and 15 months after the law allowing it took effect, the state agency charged with regulating the new industry still has not come up with basic standards for detecting weed in the workplace.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Republicans#Tax Refund#Income Tax Return#Politics State#Politics Legislative
New Jersey Globe

Laufenberg admits he bilked union pension fund

George R. Laufenberg, a former commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges that he embezzled about $140,000 from the $2 billion Northeast Carpenter’s Union Pension Fund he ran. The 72-year-old Wall resident admitted to stealing the pension funds and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
New Jersey 101.5

NJ facing a big problem as electric cars become more popular

Right now there are close to 100,000 electric vehicles on the road in New Jersey, and that number is expected to more than triple over the next three years. As prices at the pump keep climbing a growing number of Garden State residents are considering buying an EV, but a major problem is looming on the not-too-distant horizon.
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Scutari signs his first law

It’s now legal for people to consume alcoholic beverages while riding in a pedicab under a new law signed today by New Jersey Acting Gov. Nicholas Scutari. Scutari was in Asbury Park today to sign the bill sponsored by State Sens. Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch) and Linda Greenstein (D-Plainsboro). It is the first law on the books to bear the signature of Scutari, who took office as acting governor on Saturday morning. With the governor and lieutenant governor out of state today, Scutari, as senate president, is next in the line of succession.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Trentonian

Trenton council nixes bond payments, approves staffing for animal shelter

TRENTON – Legislators rejected $28.1 million in appropriations “mostly” meant to pay for bonds and interest that’s due next month, city officials said. Mayor Reed Gusciora slammed the decision to reject the temporary appropriations resolution at Thursday’s meeting as “beyond irresponsible.”. It left city...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. carpenters pension fund boss pleads guilty to stealing $140K

The former administrator of the Northeast Carpenters Pension Fund pleaded guilty Friday to stealing $140,000 in unauthorized benefits and filing false statements with the U.S. Department of Labor. George R. Laufenberg, 72, of Wall Township, admitted embezzling the pension funds in an appearance before U.S. District Judge Kevin R. McNulty...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Day 1 of early voting in N.J. is light

Just 7,523 New Jersey voters cast their ballots on Friday, the first day of early voting for New Jersey’s June 7 primary election. The number represents less than one percent of the total number of registered Democrats and Republicans in the state. But the number is also 40% of the 19,192 ballots cast on the first day of early voting in the November 2021 general election. Last year, primary election turnout was roughly one-quarter of the votes cast in the general.
ELECTIONS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

95K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy