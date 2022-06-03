ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp cradles orphaned badger in new photo after defamation win

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago

Following the verdict in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard case, Depp was photographed holding an orphaned badger at an animal rescue organization in the UK.

Folly Wildlife Rescue posted a photo on their Facebook informing fans that Depp, 58, along with guitarist Jeff Beck had stopped by their location to visit some animals.

"What an incredible afternoon it was for our staff and volunteers, as he toured the hospital's care and vet units," the post read. "Johnny was incredibly complimentary and in his own words 'blown away' by what he saw."

"We even allowed him the rare privilege of briefly holding Freddie (as in Mercury!) one of the many orphaned badger cubs we're currently hand rearing - and I think it's fair to say he was bowled over by the whole experience!" the post continued.

Depp was also seen at a pub in Newcastle shortly before the verdict was read in court on Wednesday.

You can donate to Folly Wildlife Rescue by clicking here .

Hundreds of comments left on the photo all praised Depp and Beck for visiting the wildlife rescue center. Many seemed to allude to the Depp v. Heard case.

"Excellent This is Such an Amazing Thing to do This is such a Wonderful Gesture of pure Kindness xxxx And Compassion for Wildlife xxx."

"His true colours. He is empathic."

"Johnny & Freddie Badger both been through their fair share! Great photo!"

Depp has been touring with Beck in the UK despite the ongoing case between him and Heard. As soon as the jury began deliberations last week, Depp headed to the UK.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was not present for the verdict reading however posted to Instagram expressing his gratitude and thoughts following the judgment.

Beck and Depp announced they would be releasing an album together next month.

