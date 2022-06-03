ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillies Fire Manager Joe Girardi 51 Games Into Season

By Madison Williams
 3 days ago

He had been with the organization since the start of the 2020 season.

The Phillies announced Friday that the organization is parting ways with manager Joe Girardi. The official news comes on the heels of reports by Jayson Stark and Jim Salisbury .

Bench coach Rob Thomson will take over as interim manager. Coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his role.

President of baseball operations David Dombrowski cited the team struggling with a 22–29 start to the 2022 season as a reason why a change was needed, in the organization’s opinion.

“It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” Dombrowski said. “While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around. I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward.”

Girardi was hired ahead of the 2020 season. He finishes his Phillies tenure with an overall record of 132–141. The team hasn’t reached the playoffs since ’11.

Thomson will become the 56th manager in franchise history. He’s been with the team since December 2017. Thomson has worked in MLB since 1990, but this will be his first time acting as manager.

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity and I appreciate the confidence Dave has shown in me,” Thomson said. “Having said that, this is an emotional day for me, having worked so closely with Joe for so many years. This has been my home now for the last five years, and I care deeply about this franchise, this city, our players, our coaches, our staff and our fans. I am ready to lead this team and look forward to getting to work and turning this around.”

The Phillies play Friday night against the Angels at home.

