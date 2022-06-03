Farmer’s Market opens

Rainfall is up almost four inches over normal for the year as of the end of May at the Southwest Research and Extension Center, the official weather reporting station for Hope. May rainfall was 6.77 inches compared to a normal May rainfall of 5.46 inches. Year to date normal rainfall at the end of May is 23.60 inches and so far this year the YTD rainfall as of May 31st is 27.38 meaning we are up on rainfall 3.78 inches.

HOPE, AR ・ 19 HOURS AGO