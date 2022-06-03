ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Ocean City Police Warn Against Using Fake IDs for Liquor This Summer

By Jeff Jones
 3 days ago
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Ocean City Police Department is warning underage drinkers with...

WMDT.com

50 citations, more than 100 warnings issued in Wicomico Co. traffic enforcement effort

WICOMICO CO., Md. – Maryland State Police say a recent community traffic enforcement effort in Wicomico County was a success. We’re told during the month of May, the Salisbury Barrack conducted traffic enforcement in two high traffic areas of the county that have gained an increased frequency of complaints. Troopers conducted “High Visibility Enforcement” at various times of the day from May 1st through June 1st, on the South Side of Friendship Road in Pittsville and West Church Street in Hebron. Police say the focus of this enforcement was to bring awareness of state laws being violated, educate the public of said violations, and reduce the possibility of further collisions that may result in fatalities.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
BreakingAC

Detectives investigating death in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating Atlantic City’s first homicide of the year. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue near the Save A Lot at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a man down, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The man...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 34-year-old Tamyra Leming of Magnolia, DE. Leming was last seen on June 5, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. in the Magnolia area. Attempts to contact or locate Leming have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
MAGNOLIA, DE
MyChesCo

Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine and Untraceable Firearm

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 25 at approximately 3:59 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 1300 block of East 28th Street when they observed 20-year-old Jahmier Robinson-Handy acting suspiciously. Police made contact with Robinson-Handy, and following a brief investigation, recovered a loaded 9mm handgun, additional ammunition, 11.2 grams of cocaine, and 15.2 grams of marijuana. He was taken into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Teens arrested following Orbeez gun shooting in Easton

EASTON, Md. – An Easton teen and Florida teen are facing charges after a water pellet gun shooting incident. Easton Police say on Sunday, officers responded to a Giant Grocery Store parking lot, after a citizen complained of being shot by an Airsoft gun. The victim told police he was shot by passengers in a white Kia as he was walking into the store. The victim also provided a Florida license plate number for the vehicle.
EASTON, MD
firststateupdate.com

Two Sought In Brazen Robbery Of New Castle Walmart

Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a New Castle area Walmart that occurred last night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 6:01 p.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Walmart, located at 117 Wilton Boulevard, New Castle, when...
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident early Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, on Bunker Hill Road in Middletown. According to investigators, two motorcycles were westbound on Bunker Hill Road west of Choptank Road around 2:40 a.m. Police said one of the motorcycles crossed the double yellow line in...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Felony Assault Following Stabbing Incident

The Delaware State Police have arrested Cody Bowers, 27, of Clayton, DE, in connection with a stabbing that took place outside of a residence in Clayton. The incident occurred on Friday, June 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m. at a residence located on the 1600 block of Blackiston Road, Clayton. The investigation revealed a 52-year-old victim engaged in a verbal argument with Bowers after the suspect continually drove his dirt bike on and around the victim’s property. The verbal altercation escalated and eventually turned physical after Bowers was knocked off his dirt bike. During the physical altercation Bowers produced a knife and stabbed the victim three times in the upper torso. The suspect then fled scene on the dirt bike. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
CLAYTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Investigating Fatal Crash Involving an Off-Highway Vehicle

Delaware State Police are conducting a fatal crash involving an off-highway vehicle that occurred Saturday night. On June 4, 2022, at approximately 9:11 p.m., a dirt bike was traveling southbound on New Castle Avenue passing the intersection with Halcyon Drive. The 31-year-old operator of the dirt bike from New Castle, DE had a 5-year-old male seated on the front of dirt bike between himself and the handlebars. The dirt bike is unregistered and does not have any lighting equipment. At this time, a Volkswagen Golf was in the northbound left turn lane of New Castle Ave, turning onto Halcyon Dr. As the Volkswagen crossed New Castle Ave, the dirt bike struck the front of the Golf. Both occupants on dirt bike were ejected.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WBOC

Talbot County Sheriff's Office Issues Scam Alert

EASTON, Md.- The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is making citizens aware of an old scam with a new twist. Citizens are being notified over the phone that a loved one, usually a grandchild, is facing criminal charges and is in need of bail money. The caller directs the citizen to obtain cash and informs the citizen a bail bondsman will come by their home to pick up the cash. At an agreed upon time, the individual described by the caller shows up at the home and takes possession of the cash. This is sometimes followed up by another call, where the caller directs the citizen to obtain more cash as the bond amount has increased.
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Sunday morning on Bunker Hill Road, Middletown. On June 5, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Bunker Hill Road from the intersection with Choptank Road. A 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle and another, unidentified motorcycle were traveling westbound on Bunker Hill Road behind the Jeep. The operator of the Jeep activated his left turn signal in preparation for making a left turn into a residence on Bunker Hill Road in the area of Winfield Lane. As the Jeep made the left turn, the Harley crossed the solid, double yellow line and into the opposing (eastbound) lane of travel. The front of the Harley struck the driver side rear door of the Jeep for the point of impact. The impact forced the Harley to rotate counterclockwise in a southwesterly direction and into a driveway off Bunker Hill Road. The operator of the Harley was ejected from the motorcycle. The other motorcycle did not come into contact with either vehicle and left the scene.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Dirt Bike Rider Stabbed Man Three Times During Altercation

The Delaware State Police have arrested Cody Bowers, 27, of Clayton, in connection with a stabbing that took place outside of a residence in Clayton, accoring to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred on Friday, June 3, 2022, at approximately 9:10 p.m. at a...
CLAYTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Green Alert Issued for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Green Alert for 19-year-old Jeremiah Lofland of Seaford, DE. Jeremiah is a member of the armed forces and was last seen on June 03, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., in the Seaford area. Attempts to contact or locate Jeremiah have been unsuccessful, and there is a true concern for his safety and well-being.
SEAFORD, DE
