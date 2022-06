Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things to do in Rutherford County. Mark your calendars for the 30th Annual Secret Garden Party as the community comes together to celebrate the Discovery Center’s 35th birthday! The Garden Party will take place this Friday at the Northwoods home of Sharon and Dr. Murali Kolli. This much anticipated event is always one of the most elegant summer soirees in the community.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO