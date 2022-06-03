What’s hot on the web this morning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As always, we took a look at the top trending stories on our website during 6 News This Morning.

Lansing Gas Prices Hit $5 Per Gallon

Gas prices are continuing to skyrocket with most gas stations in Lansing c harging $4.99 a gallon , according to GasBuddy.

On Tuesday, GasBuddy said the cheapest gas station in Lansing was $4.41 per gallon, and the most expensive was $4.79.

According to AAA, the statewide average price was $4.60 per gallon, which set a new record high. This number is 58 cents more than last month, and a $1.55 more than this time last year.

The nationwide average is currently $4.76 per gallon.

This is Expected to be Best Summer Job Market for Teens in 15 Years

This summer is expected to be the best job market for teens in 15 years .

Researchers at a university out of Philadelphia predict an average of 33% of ages 16-19, that will be employed each month from June through August.

However, many places across the nation are seeing a number of open positions, that far exceed the number of people willing to fill them.

Officials say, help may be on the way soon as teens get out of school for summer break.

