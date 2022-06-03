75-Year-Old Beachgoer Killed by Car that Ended up in Ocean on Cape May Beach

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Good news for evening commuters who need to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County. Eastbound lanes just east of the Downington exit have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash shut it down for hours. The lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police say eight people were injured in the crash which involved multiple tractor trailers and at least one vehicle. Chopper 3 was over the scene. The road was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene. CLEARED: The previous eastbound road closure on the #paturnpike at Downingtown Exit #312 has been lifted, ALL lanes are now OPEN. pic.twitter.com/DQ53KQPkuV — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) June 6, 2022

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO