ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amityville, NY

Gun Used in North Amityville Domestic Dispute Stolen from Georgia

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NORTH AMITYVILLE, NY – A gun used during a shooting inside a North Amityville...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amityville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, NY
State
Georgia State
City
Amityville, NY
City
Springfield, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
NBC New York

Bullet Barrage Sends Riders Scattering at NYC Bus Stop

At least one person was injured when bullets rained down on a bus stop in New York City late Sunday evening, authorities said. Surveillance video from the block shows people standing around the stop scattering when shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. at a bus stop at 145th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon
PIX11

1 dead, 3 injured in quadruple shooting on Long Island: officials

LONG ISLAND (PIX11)— One man was fatally shot and three others wounded in a quadruple shooting on Long Island Saturday night, authorities said. Police responded to the reported shooting on Terrace Avenue in Hempstead at around 10:10 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital, where […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
PIX11

Man found in car with gunshot wound to the head in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Authorities found a man dead with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head in a car in Brooklyn Sunday morning, police said. Officers discovered the 34-year-old victim after responding to an emergency call at Wilder Avenue and Cranford Avenue at around 8:39 a.m., police said. The man was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Two Suffolk County Women Accused Of Selling Illegal Fireworks

Two women have been accused of selling illegal fireworks at a Long Island store. Responding to community complaints, Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers responded to Smokes R Us, located in Mastic at 194 Poospatuck Lane just before 2 p.m. Friday, June 3 where they saw signs on the door that fireworks were for sale.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

95K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy