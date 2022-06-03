Gun Used in North Amityville Domestic Dispute Stolen from Georgia

The parents of a 9-year-old Bridgeport boy say their son died at the hospital after he was found in his bedroom with window curtains around his neck. The family of 9-year-old Alexander Aguilar, known as AJ, says her son suffered fatal injuries in his bedroom on Wednesday. She says she found him clinging to life with a window curtain tied around his neck.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 7 HOURS AGO