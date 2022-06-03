Police Find Weapons Cache, Heroin After Juvenile Posts Video with Gun in Pittsburgh

HARMAR, Pa. — A workplace death is under investigation by Allegheny County Police and they are asking anyone with information on the case to contact their tip line. The 911 call came in around 10:40 a.m. Monday from Harmar Township: word of a man pinned behind a box trailer, between the trailer and a loading dock at the Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) Cheswick sheet plant in the 900 block of Nixon Road.

