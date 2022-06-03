ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police Find Weapons Cache, Heroin After Juvenile Posts Video with Gun in Pittsburgh

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PITTSBURGH, PA – A video of a juvenile, armed with a gun on his...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot in Stowe Township, suspect detained

A woman was transported to the hospital and a man is in custody after a shooting in Stowe Township Sunday night. Allegheny County Police say they responded to reports of a shooting at the 800 block of 13th Street at around 8:50 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they...
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man robbed at gunpoint and bound with zip ties

MONROEVILLE, PA (WTRF) — An Allegheny County man was robbed at gunpoint while on his way home and bound with zip ties after leaving his shift at the local mini-mart. The Monroeville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to solve the gun robbery, kidnapping, and subsequent burglary incident. The victim told police that he […]
CBS News

Police seize drugs, guns, cash from Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) - Police seized drugs, guns and cash after raiding a home in Brentwood. Officers executed a search warrant on Pyramid Avenue Saturday afternoon in connection with a narcotics investigation. Police said the search turned up about 3 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, suspected marijuana, two guns and...
BRENTWOOD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homestead man accused by police of stabbing foster mother in Whitaker

An 18-year-old Homestead man is being held without bail after state police said he stabbed a woman who described the suspect as her foster child in Whitaker Friday and fled from authorities. Elrades Wright is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, theft and related offenses. Troopers said they were called...
HOMESTEAD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man stopped at Pittsburgh airport with loaded handgun

A Wheeling, West Virginia man was stopped at the Pittsburgh Airport with a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers spotted the gun in the worker’s backpack, the Allegheny County Police were alerted and confiscated the gun. The man told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun among […]
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Pittsburgh Police#Marijuana#Police Find Weapons Cache#Receiving Stolen Property
CBS News

Tarentum man pleads guilty to role in international drug ring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Tarentum man pleaded guilty to his role in an organization that prosecutors said trafficked cocaine from Mexico to the Pittsburgh area. Prosecutors said 33-year-old John Montgomery belonged to an organization from which law enforcement seized over 100 kilograms of cocaine during a two-year investigation. He was one of 27 people indicted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Second suspect arrested in drive-by murder of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas

Pittsburgh police have arrested a second suspect charged in the shooting death of a toddler in downtown Pittsburgh on May 29. Markez Anger, 23, was taken into custody in Turtle Creek early Sunday morning. The arrest was carried out in a join operation between the Pittsburgh Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit,...
wtae.com

Man killed after becoming pinned between box trailer and loading dock in Harmar Township

HARMAR, Pa. — A workplace death is under investigation by Allegheny County Police and they are asking anyone with information on the case to contact their tip line. The 911 call came in around 10:40 a.m. Monday from Harmar Township: word of a man pinned behind a box trailer, between the trailer and a loading dock at the Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) Cheswick sheet plant in the 900 block of Nixon Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WPXI Pittsburgh

House catches fire in Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A house caught fire in Bethel Park Monday morning. According to Bethel Park Police Department on Twitter, Oak Street and Cedar Street are closed because of the fire. Main Street was closed earlier but has since reopened. There’s no word on if anyone was injured....
wtae.com

SWAT situation in East Hills ends without arrest

PITTSBURGH — A reported dispute between neighbors turned into a SWAT situation early Saturday morning in East Hills. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police thought a man had barricaded himself inside a home near the 2400 block of Bracey Drive and believed he had access to weapons inside. Public...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

95K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy