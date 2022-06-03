Wellsville Man Charged With Felony DWI

A vehicle stop Saturday morning in the Town of Charlotte led to multiple drunk driving charges against a Forestville man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Taran Mosher on Charlotte Center Road shortly after 7:45 AM. Deputies say Mosher had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a child under the age of 17 in the vehicle. Mosher was charged with DWI, DWI-Leandra's Law, aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher), and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released with appearance tickets and is set to appear in Charlotte Town Court at a later date.

