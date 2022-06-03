Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash on Parkway in Elizabeth

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orange three weeks ago. Felipe Chay, 46, was struck May 14 at 10:54 p.m. as he traveled down Scotland Road, between Cary Street and Frankfort Street in Orange, according to a release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The vehicle left the area and he later died of his injuries.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO