ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Man Killed in Hit and Run Crash on Parkway in Elizabeth

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ELIZABETH, NJ – A man walking along the shoulder on the Garden State Parkway...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#New Jersey State Police#Garden State Parkway#Troop#Shore News Network
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Two Pedestrians Struck Attempting To Cross Route 29

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton EMS responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Sullivan Way Friday night just after 10:30 Pm after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle crossing the highway. It’s unclear if the vehicle remained on the scene after the accident. One person was...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Hopatcong Woman, 28, Killed By Car In Bridgewater

A 28-year-old Hopatcong woman was struck and killed by a car in Bridgewater overnight, authorities said. Kelsey Benson was walking on State Highway 28 when she was struck by a Lexus driven by a 59-year-old Bridgewater man around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, June 5, local police said. Members of Robert Wood...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
News 12

Bear fatally struck on I-84 in Middletown

A bear was fatally struck in Middletown Sunday, despite rescuers' best efforts to help. State police say the animal was hit by a vehicle on I-84 in Middletown. A FedEx truck stopped to protect the bear from being hit further. An Erlich Pest Control wildlife rescuer on the scene says...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
NJ.com

$5K reward offered after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in Orange three weeks ago. Felipe Chay, 46, was struck May 14 at 10:54 p.m. as he traveled down Scotland Road, between Cary Street and Frankfort Street in Orange, according to a release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The vehicle left the area and he later died of his injuries.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Detectives investigating death in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating Atlantic City’s first homicide of the year. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue near the Save A Lot at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a man down, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The man...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily News

Passenger critically hurt in Brooklyn-Queens Expressway crash, driver charged with DWI

An allegedly drunk driver with a suspended license slammed into a divider on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway Saturday, critically injuring one of his passengers in the high-speed wreck, cops said Sunday. Rogelio Mendoza Hernandez, 25, was headed east on the BQE when he lost control of his black 2011 Honda Accord near the Flushing Ave. exit in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn, about 4:45 a.m., ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

95K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy