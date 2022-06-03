ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' biggest salary cap hits entering 2022 season

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPIhd_0fzSa0G800

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been reworking the salary cap this offseason, where he’s gotten rid of some aging veterans with hefty contracts and utilized a lot of one-year, prove-it deals.

The Bears are still in a good position with the salary cap ahead of the season. They currently have $20.23 million in cap space, which ranks fourth in the NFL (per Spotrac).

Defensive end Robert Quinn and safety Eddie Jackson lead the way with cap hits of $17.14 million and $15.09 million, respectively. In all, the Bears have three players with a cap hit north of $10 million, which also includes left guard Cody Whitehair.

Here are the Bears’ biggest cap hits entering the 2022 season:

1

DE Robert Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=061wPi_0fzSa0G800
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

2022 cap hit: $17.14 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 8.16%

Position rank: 5th

2

S Eddie Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EGnB0_0fzSa0G800
USA Today Sports

2022 cap hit: $15.09 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 7.19%

Position rank: 2nd

3

OL Cody Whitehair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clp5L_0fzSa0G800
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 cap hit: $12.3 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 5.86%

Position rank: 17th

4

LB Roquan Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2frRxq_0fzSa0G800
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

2022 cap hit: $9.74 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 4.64%

Position rank: 6th

5

DL Justin Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otTrw_0fzSa0G800
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 cap hit: $4.6 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 2.19%

Position rank: 55th

6

QB Justin Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CBP3z_0fzSa0G800
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

2022 cap hit: $4.29 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 2.04%

Position rank: 29th

7

DL Mario Edwards Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DlzdL_0fzSa0G800
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

2022 cap hit: $4.22 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 2.01%

Position rank: 59th

8

WR Byron Pringle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yF0Jl_0fzSa0G800
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

2022 cap hit: $4.13 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 1.97%

Position rank: 45th

9

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9dh1_0fzSa0G800
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

2022 cap hit: $3.5 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 1.67%

Position rank: 75th

10

K Cairo Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yR5wN_0fzSa0G800
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

2022 cap hit: $3.18 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 1.51%

Position rank: 14th

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Justin Fields, Bears, D’Andre Swift, Lions, Jordan Love, Packers

Bears C Lucas Patrick had high praise of Justin Fields‘ mobility and throwing strength so far this offseason. “Fast. He can get moving pretty quick,” Patrick said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “He’s got a live arm. I mean, there were a few throws he made where that ball — it’s like it keeps getting faster in the air.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Salary Cap#American Football#Wr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' QB situation ranked 14th in NFL

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback room underwent another overhaul this offseason when the team traded for veteran Matt Ryan before the 2022 NFL draft. After bringing in Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, the Colts also signed backup Nick Foles to a two-year deal. This brought some stability to the room seeing as 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger was the main backup before that move was made.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's most underrated offensive players

In the NFL, players are underrated for all kinds of reasons. Sometimes, they’re second banana to a superstar whose deeds take up all the oxygen. Other times, it may be that the player has to climb up the depth chart as a little-regarded contributor, and the media hasn’t caught up yet. It’s also possible that the player has an incandescent talent that’s hidden by an unfavorable scheme. And it could also be that the player has had one great season, and everyone’s waiting to see if it’s a fluke.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN picks Saints as the best landing spot for their top remaining free agent

Who would have guessed that the New Orleans Saints would end up being one of the bigger players in the latest waves of free agency? Given how slowly the Saints moved on from their ill-advised pursuit of Deshaun Watson and the twin departures of Marcus Williams and Terron Armstead, you’d be forgiven for keeping low expectations as we moved further into the offseason.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One play that sold 49ers on RB Tyrion Davis-Price

The 49ers didn’t draft any running backs between 2018 and 2020. Then they took Trey Sermon in the third round and Elijah Mitchell in the sixth round in 2021, and Tyrion Davis-Price in the third round in 2022. Taking a running back in Round 3 two consecutive years seemed unthinkable, but Davis-Price sold the 49ers with his blend of size, speed and toughness.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy