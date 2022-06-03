Bears' biggest salary cap hits entering 2022 season

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been reworking the salary cap this offseason, where he’s gotten rid of some aging veterans with hefty contracts and utilized a lot of one-year, prove-it deals.

The Bears are still in a good position with the salary cap ahead of the season. They currently have $20.23 million in cap space, which ranks fourth in the NFL (per Spotrac).

Defensive end Robert Quinn and safety Eddie Jackson lead the way with cap hits of $17.14 million and $15.09 million, respectively. In all, the Bears have three players with a cap hit north of $10 million, which also includes left guard Cody Whitehair.

Here are the Bears’ biggest cap hits entering the 2022 season:

1

DE Robert Quinn

2022 cap hit: $17.14 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 8.16%

Position rank: 5th

2

S Eddie Jackson

2022 cap hit: $15.09 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 7.19%

Position rank: 2nd

3

OL Cody Whitehair

2022 cap hit: $12.3 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 5.86%

Position rank: 17th

4

LB Roquan Smith

2022 cap hit: $9.74 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 4.64%

Position rank: 6th

5

DL Justin Jones

2022 cap hit: $4.6 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 2.19%

Position rank: 55th

6

QB Justin Fields

2022 cap hit: $4.29 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 2.04%

Position rank: 29th

7

DL Mario Edwards Jr.

2022 cap hit: $4.22 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 2.01%

Position rank: 59th

8

WR Byron Pringle

2022 cap hit: $4.13 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 1.97%

Position rank: 45th

9

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

2022 cap hit: $3.5 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 1.67%

Position rank: 75th

10

K Cairo Santos

2022 cap hit: $3.18 million

Percentage of 2022 cap: 1.51%

Position rank: 14th