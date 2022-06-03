Bears' biggest salary cap hits entering 2022 season
New Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been reworking the salary cap this offseason, where he’s gotten rid of some aging veterans with hefty contracts and utilized a lot of one-year, prove-it deals.
The Bears are still in a good position with the salary cap ahead of the season. They currently have $20.23 million in cap space, which ranks fourth in the NFL (per Spotrac).
Defensive end Robert Quinn and safety Eddie Jackson lead the way with cap hits of $17.14 million and $15.09 million, respectively. In all, the Bears have three players with a cap hit north of $10 million, which also includes left guard Cody Whitehair.
Here are the Bears’ biggest cap hits entering the 2022 season:
1
DE Robert Quinn
2022 cap hit: $17.14 million
Percentage of 2022 cap: 8.16%
Position rank: 5th
2
S Eddie Jackson
2022 cap hit: $15.09 million
Percentage of 2022 cap: 7.19%
Position rank: 2nd
3
OL Cody Whitehair
2022 cap hit: $12.3 million
Percentage of 2022 cap: 5.86%
Position rank: 17th
4
LB Roquan Smith
2022 cap hit: $9.74 million
Percentage of 2022 cap: 4.64%
Position rank: 6th
5
DL Justin Jones
2022 cap hit: $4.6 million
Percentage of 2022 cap: 2.19%
Position rank: 55th
6
QB Justin Fields
2022 cap hit: $4.29 million
Percentage of 2022 cap: 2.04%
Position rank: 29th
7
DL Mario Edwards Jr.
2022 cap hit: $4.22 million
Percentage of 2022 cap: 2.01%
Position rank: 59th
8
WR Byron Pringle
2022 cap hit: $4.13 million
Percentage of 2022 cap: 1.97%
Position rank: 45th
9
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
2022 cap hit: $3.5 million
Percentage of 2022 cap: 1.67%
Position rank: 75th
10
K Cairo Santos
2022 cap hit: $3.18 million
Percentage of 2022 cap: 1.51%
Position rank: 14th
