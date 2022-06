The New York Rangers almost feel like a team of destiny. They've overcome huge deficits all season, showing a resilience and fortitude common among Stanley Cup Champions. Despite blowing a late lead in Game 3 against the Lightning, the Rangers still control their destiny as they lead Tampa Bay 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 4 is Tuesday, June 7 at 8:00 PM EST, as New York hopes to pull within one game of making the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since...wait, since when, exactly?

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO