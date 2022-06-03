ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

IHSA Class 1A and 2A Baseball and Softball State Finals Schedule

By pwsadmin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe defending state champs in Class 1A and 2A softball are still alive in the postseason and are both in Peoria for the 2022 state finals. Class 1A champs, Illini Bluffs, beat the Marissa/Coulterville co-op 12-4 in Monday’s Super-Sectional. IB will now play Newark in the Final Four at the Louisville...

wjol.com

Joliet Catholic Wins State Baseball Title

Joliet Catholic baseball won its fourth IHSA State Championship over the weekend when the Hilltoppers defeated Richmond-Burton by a score of 12-3. The win also secured head coach Jared Voss his third title since becoming head coach. JCA ends the season with a 26-10 record while Richmond-Burton ended the year with a mark of 32-6.
JOLIET, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Illini Bluffs Repeats as State Softball Champ With Extra-Inning Win

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior Lilly Hicks singled to left bringing home Kristen Graham with the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Illini Bluffs beat Casey-Westfield, 1-0, in the class 1A state softball title game at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex on Saturday. The Tigers (20-2) repeat as state champions. They […]
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Forreston drops state semifinal game

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s been a postseason of comebacks for Forreston’s softball team, but not this time. Friday afternoon the Cardinals lost their Class 1A State Semifinal game to #1 Casey-Westfield 4-0. The Cardinals were limited to three hits by C-W pitcher Paige Cutright. Cutright pitched all seven innings. She struck out eight batters, and she […]
FORRESTON, IL
Warren County Storm 13U Split Games on Saturday

The Warren County Storm 13u split a pair of games on Saturday. In the first game the Storm beat the Ottawa Outlaws 9-8. Brett Painter was the hero in this one as he walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to bring in Ethan Woehler with the winning run. The Storm had 10 hits in the game with Marc Simmons and Lucas Horner each having 3. Chance Stewart added 2 hits while Syre Dehner and Brett Painter each had a hit. Stewart led the team with 3 RBIs. Koen Sperry threw 5 2/3 innings allowing 7 runs on 5 hits. Ethan Woehler got the win with an inning pitched allowing 1 run on no hits.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine is Now Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine

With the closure of Cottage Hospital, the Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine physical therapy clinics located in Galesburg and Monmouth, Illinois have rebranded to Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine effective today. Established in 2001 as a joint venture between Advanced Rehab and Cottage Hospital, Cottage Rehab served the Monmouth and...
MONMOUTH, IL
United’s Elaina Allaman Named an Illinois FFA Top 10 Section President

Elaina Allaman, the daughter of Craig and Heidi Allaman of Monmouth, has been recognized as a 2022 Illinois FFA Top 10 Section President. This award recognizes FFA members who have excelled in their role as an Illinois FFA Section President. Allaman is a member of the United FFA Chapter and has held numerous officer positions with the latest being Chapter President, Section 4 President, and District 1 Secretary. Allaman has been a very active FFA member involved in numerous activities, receiving several awards and accomplishments throughout her high school years, where she was also involved in several activities non ag related as well. As a Top Section President, Allaman was invited to attend the 2022 Illinois Farm Bureau and Affiliates Premier 20 Leadership Conference, which she called ‘a tremendous honor and extremely valuable that will help prepare her for her future.’ Allaman’s future plans include attending Western Illinois University, majoring in Ag Business. Allaman will be recognized as a Top 10 Section President during the 2022 Illinois FFA State Convention later in June.
MONMOUTH, IL
Illinois’ latest DL commit had offers from SEC powers

I’m sure Lovie had days like this, but what Bret Bielema did on Sunday moves the needle when it comes to Illinois Football. First there was Florida’s Rico Jackson. Then there was St. Rita’s Pat Farrell. And finally, on Sunday night, Bielema picked up a huge defensive...
NORMAL, IL
#Ihsa#State Champs#Ihsa Class 1a#2a Baseball#Super Sectional#Ib#Rockets
3-star OL Rico Jackson commits to Illinois

It’s a good Sunday morning for Bret Bielema and Co. Illinois Football picked up a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson after he took an official visit to Champaign. A native of Fort Lauderdale, Jackson said he’s “excited” to announce his commitment in a tweet.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Champaign native to compete on ‘Jeopardy’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re a fan of the show “Jeopardy,” you might recognize a contestant next week. Champaign native Eric Ahasic is crossing it off of his bucket list. His parents, Tom and Mary Ahasic, say the 2012 U of I grad has always been bright and a fan of trivia. So when […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Illinois

It's always interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Schneiderman Outduels Wehrle At Donnellson

DONNELLSON, Iowa — Two Burlington area drivers and longtime Sprint Invader regulars, Cody Wehrle and Josh Schneiderman, waged a torrid battle for the lead through most of Friday night‘s 25-lap main event at Lee County Speedway. In the end, Schneiderman claimed the victory. Starting from the pole in...
DONNELLSON, IA
Florence M. ” Flo ” Stewart

Florence M. ” Flo ” Stewart, age 82, of Gladstone, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home in Gladstone, IL. Florence was born May 28, 1940 in Burlington, Iowa and is the daughter of Earl and Grace Bielser Seitz. Florence was raised in Gladstone where she attended local schools and G & O High School. Flo married her sweetheart Richard “Tex” Stewart on December 14, 1957 in Gladstone, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2021. Florence began working at Sylvania in Burlington, Iowa. She later worked for Community School District #115 as a school bus driver and custodian, and retired after twenty-five years in 1996. Florence also has been an EMT for forty years working with the Gladstone Ambulance Service. She also has run a day care for many of the children in the Gladstone community. She loved them all. She enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Everyone loved ” Grammy Flo ” She went to watch her kids play in their sporting events, in band, and in dance. She loved to party and watch Dr. Phil on the television. Flo is survived by her four children, Mary “Petie” and Wendell Parsons of Gladstone, Illinois and Laura and John Anderson of Taylor Ridge, Illinois. She has two sons, Fred and Brenda Stewart and David and Lori Stewart, both of Gladstone. She has eight grandchildren, Brian Stewart and Angie of Monmouth, Justin Parsons and Megan of Biggsville, Andy Stewart and Jessica of Canton, Lindsay Anderson and Lukas Skaala of Eldridge, IA, Brandi Walker and Brad of Washington, IA, Ashley Stewart and Kaleb Gemmell of Gladstone, IL, Alissa Anderson and Cory Klepp of Rock Island, IL, and Megan Anderson and Caleb Smith of Rock Island,IL. She has six great grandchildren, Caitlyn Stewart, Chance Stewart, and Carly Stewart, Marshall Parsons, and Sherri and Lucas Stewart. Her brother survive, Earl and Daisey Seitz of Gladstone, Illinois and sister, Marge and Mike Curry of Nashville, Illinois. As Florence would call her, Special Daughter, Carol and Scott Henry, Kailee, Kaisey, and Kaydie of Biggsville, Illinois. She also has several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Richard “Tex”, her in laws, Fred and Lucile Kisler, her brothers, Dwight Seitz and Lawrence Seitz, and her sisters, Virginia Law and Shirley Link.
GLADSTONE, IL
Biker dead after getting hit by pickup truck in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One person is dead after an accident involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle. According to a release from the Tazewell County Coroner, the office was contacted to respond to N. Main St. (Illinois Rt. 116) in East Peoria. Authorities were told around 11:50 PM Saturday.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Motorcyclist dies in East Peoria crash

A motorcyclist died early Sunday morning after being hit by a pickup truck in East Peoria late Saturday night, according to Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley. Hanley said in a news release the crash happened in the 4200 block of North Main Street (Illinois Route 116) at about 11:49 p.m.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Robert A. Boyd Sr

Robert A. Boyd Sr,70, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 12:29 pm, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at his home. Bob was born January 29, 1952 in Monmouth, IL the son of Robert E. and LaRita Lou (Opp) Boyd. He was raised and educated in Monmouth, graduating from Monmouth High School.
MONMOUTH, IL
Around the Tri States: Former Galesburg council member guilty on meth charge; WIU names Zoghi provost; Keokuk hotel evacuated due to fire

Former Galesburg council member guilty on meth charge. Former Galesburg city council member Lindsay Hillery was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Hillery represented Ward 5 from 2019 to July of last year, when she resigned after being arrested several times. In this case, Hillery was pulled over for not...
GALESBURG, IL
Time capsule found while demolishing old Wenona High School

Time capsules preserve history...and one was found Friday while demolishing part of the old Wenona High School. According to Fieldcrest Community Unit School District's Facebook page, the capsule contained three newspapers from 1926 and three coins. Midwest Construction Professionals was complimented for preserving the brick and original entrance that will...
WENONA, IL

