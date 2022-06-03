IHSA Class 1A and 2A Baseball and Softball State Finals Schedule

Florence M. ” Flo ” Stewart, age 82, of Gladstone, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home in Gladstone, IL. Florence was born May 28, 1940 in Burlington, Iowa and is the daughter of Earl and Grace Bielser Seitz. Florence was raised in Gladstone where she attended local schools and G & O High School. Flo married her sweetheart Richard “Tex” Stewart on December 14, 1957 in Gladstone, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2021. Florence began working at Sylvania in Burlington, Iowa. She later worked for Community School District #115 as a school bus driver and custodian, and retired after twenty-five years in 1996. Florence also has been an EMT for forty years working with the Gladstone Ambulance Service. She also has run a day care for many of the children in the Gladstone community. She loved them all. She enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Everyone loved ” Grammy Flo ” She went to watch her kids play in their sporting events, in band, and in dance. She loved to party and watch Dr. Phil on the television. Flo is survived by her four children, Mary “Petie” and Wendell Parsons of Gladstone, Illinois and Laura and John Anderson of Taylor Ridge, Illinois. She has two sons, Fred and Brenda Stewart and David and Lori Stewart, both of Gladstone. She has eight grandchildren, Brian Stewart and Angie of Monmouth, Justin Parsons and Megan of Biggsville, Andy Stewart and Jessica of Canton, Lindsay Anderson and Lukas Skaala of Eldridge, IA, Brandi Walker and Brad of Washington, IA, Ashley Stewart and Kaleb Gemmell of Gladstone, IL, Alissa Anderson and Cory Klepp of Rock Island, IL, and Megan Anderson and Caleb Smith of Rock Island,IL. She has six great grandchildren, Caitlyn Stewart, Chance Stewart, and Carly Stewart, Marshall Parsons, and Sherri and Lucas Stewart. Her brother survive, Earl and Daisey Seitz of Gladstone, Illinois and sister, Marge and Mike Curry of Nashville, Illinois. As Florence would call her, Special Daughter, Carol and Scott Henry, Kailee, Kaisey, and Kaydie of Biggsville, Illinois. She also has several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Richard “Tex”, her in laws, Fred and Lucile Kisler, her brothers, Dwight Seitz and Lawrence Seitz, and her sisters, Virginia Law and Shirley Link.

