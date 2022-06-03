ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tea dances and street parties as Northern Ireland continues Jubilee celebrations

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390llt_0fzSZOFQ00

There were old-time waltzes and street parties in the sun as Northern Ireland continued to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The second day of festivities to mark 70 years since the Queen’s reign began included tea dances at Belfast City Hall where music and ballroom dancing offered entertainment for older residents.

Among those in attendance was 84-year-old Bell Murdock, a guest of the Shankill Forum who said the Jubilee was a special occasion for Belfast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRtSt_0fzSZOFQ00
(Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

She said: “I can’t believe that it is 70 years that the monarch has been on the throne and we are all here today to celebrate that.

“The monarch has a great relationship with Northern Ireland.

“On the Shankill Road we just love her.”

Also at the tea dance was the new Sinn Fein Lord Mayor of Belfast, Tina Black, who said she hoped her attendance would send a message of reconciliation in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQof1_0fzSZOFQ00
(Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Black said the Jubilee celebrations meant she had already had a busy start to her year as Lord Mayor.

“It has been great, once I got my nerves settled. I haven’t fully completed that process but I am thoroughly enjoying it so far,” she said.

“I was down lighting the beacon in Belfast last night at the Titanic and I got a warm welcome, it was a very dignified event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxMXk_0fzSZOFQ00
Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black (second left) attends a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee tea dance at Belfast City Hall (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

“Today we are having the tea dances, they are very popular.

“I want to be a mayor for all the citizens of Belfast and that is why I felt it was important to be here today.

“It is great that Belfast City Council can support and lead these events, you can see the energy today and I am just delighted to be here to help with the celebrations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CUDSu_0fzSZOFQ00
(Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

Later in the day the residents of Donegall Pass in Belfast celebrated the Jubilee with a street party which included bouncy castles, a horse and carriage and a competition to crown their own queen on a throne.

The sun shone as marching band paraded through the area and local children joined in the celebrations.

Local resident Kelly Cochrane said: “We have decorated everywhere, we have bouncy castles for the kids, and it is all just about celebrating the monarch and bringing the whole community together.

“We are all having a great day. The atmosphere is brilliant, the community is all supporting this and it is just fantastic to see everyone coming out and enjoying themselves, that is what it is all about.”

On Thursday night beacons lit up the skies across Northern Ireland to celebrate the Jubilee, including at Titanic Belfast, St Columb’s Cathedral in Londonderry, St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh and St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xdhac_0fzSZOFQ00
A Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit at St Macartin’s Cathedral Enniskillen (PA) (PA Wire)

Earlier on Thursday, a 42-gun salute was fired at Hillsborough Castle by members of the 206 Ulster Battery of the Royal Artillery.

The celebrations will continue over the weekend, including a visit from the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The royal couple are expected to carry out two engagements in the region on Saturday.

In Belfast the HMS Pembroke is docked for the weekend and open to visitors with pre-booked tickets.

Big lunch events will be taking place across the region, including on the Shankill Road and in Bangor, Co Down, which was made a city as part of the Jubilee celebrations.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant. Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.
WORLD
newschain

Royals out in force for star-studded Jubilee concert but no Harry and Meghan

More than 30 members of the royal family are set to gather at the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace – but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be missing. Among the royal attendees at Saturday’s star-studded live Jubilee concert, staged in front of Buckingham Palace, will be the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea Dance#Ballroom Dancing#Sinn Fein#The Shankill Forum#Belfast City Council
newschain

Queen wears green as Platinum Jubilee celebrations conclude

The Queen chose to wear bright green as she brought Platinum Jubilee celebrations to a close on Sunday. The monarch appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace wearing a Stewart Parvin outfit – a vibrant green double crepe wool dress and coat, adorned with the Bow Brooch. Her outfit...
WORLD
newschain

Sing-song for royals as George and Charlotte join flag-waving Windsors

The royal family sang along, waved their arms and shared laughs as they enjoyed a night out at the Platinum Party at the Palace. Princess Charlotte and Prince George sat in front row of the royal box between their parents, clapping along to Queen + Adam Lambert’s performance of Don’t Stop Me Now, as the youngsters stayed up late to make a surprise appearance.
WORLD
newschain

Royal revellers hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Platinum Jubilee celebrations will draw to a close with a colourful street pageant which royal revellers hope will be capped by a Buckingham Palace appearance by the Queen. The monarch received affectionate tributes from the Prince of Wales and national figures during Saturday night’s Platinum Party at the Palace that saw Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and Duran Duran perform for thousands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
newschain

Platinum Jubilee Pageant begins with pomp and pageantry

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
newschain

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge. The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.
HEALTH
newschain

Queen launches Platinum Party with tea with Paddington

The Queen brought the house down at her own Platinum Jubilee party when she was joined for a cream tea by a national treasure – Paddington Bear. For the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, James Bond famously made an appearance with the Queen – and now it was the turn of everyone’s favourite Peruvian bear – who was filmed alongside the monarch.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

George and Charlotte impress at Jubilee concert rehearsals in Cardiff

Prince George and Princess Charlotte impressed crowds at Cardiff Castle with their music and technical skills during rehearsals for a Platinum Jubilee concert set to take place in the grounds. The royal youngsters joined their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the capital city on Saturday, but stole...
WORLD
newschain

William pays tribute to the Queen’s optimism in Jubilee concert speech

The Duke of Cambridge hailed the Platinum Jubilee concert as full of “optimism and joy” as he praised the Queen for her “hope” in the future of the planet. William paid tribute to the positive outlook of his grandmother during a segment of the Platinum Party at the Palace dedicated to the environment and featuring Sir David Attenborough.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
138K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy