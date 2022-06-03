ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest chief Don Smiley to step down at the end of 2023

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGF7c_0fzSYygr00

Big changes are coming to the Milwaukee World Festival at the end of 2023 when President and CEO Don Smiley steps down from his role.

A spokesperson with Milwaukee World Festival confirmed Friday that Smiley would be ending his tenure with the company. Milwaukee World Festival is the organizer of Summerfest, known as the world's largest music festival.

Smiley has been leading Summerfest since 2004 and now, nearly 20 years later, the Big Gig has a new president.

The Milwaukee World Festival board selected Smiley's successor, choosing a longtime festival executive, Sarah Pancheri.

Pancheri has already taken the title of president, while Smiley will hang onto the role of CEO until the end of 2023.

“Don will continue to provide overall leadership for Henry Maier Festival Park, Summerfest, and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. in fulfillment of our non-profit mission,” said Howard Sosoff, Chairman of MWF.

Prior to being promoted to president, Pancheri was the COO and vice president of marketing.

“Sarah is one of the most talented executives I have ever hired and promoted. She has played a crucial role in our success, building an all-star team that continues to create value for our sponsors, partners, and fans. She has forged relationships locally and nationally with a variety of stakeholders who recognize the value of Henry Maier Festival Park and associating with Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance, the World’s Largest Music Festival,” said Smiley.

From now until Smiley's departure, Pancheri will work closely with Smiley to learn the role and manage Henry Maier Festival Park.

“I am confident that Don, Sarah, and our outstanding team are well-positioned for the future of MWF. The promotion of Sarah is richly deserved,” Sosoff said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: BMO optimistic on future of downtown tower

The BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee opened in April, 2020, right after the start of the COVID pandemic. Jud Snyder, BMO Financial Group's senior executive for Southeast Wisconsin, said the company has "somewhere around 40% of our employees back on any given day." "But that's not unusual for us," Snyder...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo A La Carte 2022 headliners revealed

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Monday, June 6 the initial details for the 2022 a la Carte at the zoo. The festival takes place August 18-21. 2022 lineup. Thursday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. Caribou Main Stage. Spin Doctors. Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. Caribou Main Stage. Plain...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
City
Milwaukee, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds enjoyed Milwaukee Pride parade

MILWAUKEE — A sea of color lit up 2nd Street in Walker’s Point on Sunday to celebrate Pride month. The month-long celebration hosts events across the city, including the annual Pride Parade that was back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “We’re ready to party,” said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Maier
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Athena Speakers Bureau’s Thelma Sias Served as Commencement Speaker at Marquette University, Receive Honorary Doctorate

Thelma A. Sias, a member of the Athena Communications Speakers Bureau, served as the commencement speaker for Marquette University’s Graduate School and Graduate School of Management on May 22, as well as receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree. A retired corporate executive, community advocate and activist, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin Cannabis Expo returns after brief hiatus due to pandemic

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Cannabis Expo made a triumphant return to downtown Milwaukee, Saturday. The one-day event at the Wisconsin Center featured more than 90 vendors -- including growers, dispensaries and testers. "We are trying to educate and give people real information," said Louis Fortis, editor and publisher of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Gus's Deli

At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerfest#Music Festival#The Big Gig#Mwf#Coo#American Family Insurance#World
Urban Milwaukee

Inside The Phillis Wheatley School Redevelopment

Nearly all of our Friday Photos columns explore a Milwaukee construction project from just beyond the construction fence, but this week we’re going inside. The former Phillis Wheatley School at 2442 N. 20th St. will soon reopen as 42 apartments. It’s the latest former Milwaukee Public Schools building to be converted to affordable housing.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID cases dip, positivity rises

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 3 reported that the COVID-19 disease burden has shown slight improvement – but positivity has worsened. According to the health department, the city saw 233.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden fell from the previous week's 239.1 – the gating metric remains "extreme."
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Center welcomes 2nd Cannabis Exposition June 4

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
milwaukeemag.com

15 Statewide Festivals to Check Out This Summer

Travel around Wisconsin for these exciting celebrations. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. 1. Outta Sight Kite Flight. See 100-plus-foot kites, stunt demonstrations and even kite-making workshops for the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy