June 3rd weather forecast: A summer look with September weather

(Friday, June 3, 2022) It’s the first weekend of meteorological summer, but we’re feeling a little more like early September instead.

It’s a cool and comfy start to our Friday! There are a few clouds still hanging around to start the day, but high pressure moves in and brings the bright sun back.

The afternoon and evening looks great! Highs top out in the low 70s with very low humidity. Grab the sunscreen, shades, maybe that jean jacket (especially for the evening) and enjoy the first Friday of June.

The weather looks great for all the weekend outdoor activities as long as you don’t mind it being a bit cool.

After a cold front passes through Friday night, an unseasonably cool air mass settles in and we end up with a good deal of sun on Saturday. Highs only rise to the 60s to start the weekend. In addition, a gusty northwest wind will put an extra chill in the air, especially if you are out of the sun. For some it ends up feeling more like September.

Come Sunday, it’s a little milder and highs likely return to the 70s thanks to some sunshine and less wind.

That’s not exactly most people’s ideal pool weather, but both weekend evenings look good for bonfires! Keep the jacket/fleece handy for the evenings. Enjoy!

The next chance for any rain will hold off until Monday-Tuesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mainly clear. Lows upper 40s. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Breezy. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: Light west.

Monday: Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Showers and storms likely. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Chance of a few showers. Highs in the low 70s.

