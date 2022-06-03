ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kansas Jayhawks power forward David McCormack works out for NBA’s Lakers

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers, who have zero picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, have been auditioning hopefuls who are expected to either be taken somewhere in the second round or not at all in the June 23 showcase in Brooklyn, New York.

On Wednesday, the six college players who worked out for the Lakers in L.A. included Kansas’ David McCormack, plus UCLA’s Jules Bernard, UConn’s R.J. Cole, Marquette’s Kur Kuath, Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford and UC Riverside’s Zyon Pullin.

As the hero of the 2022 NCAA title game, McCormack emerged as a popular interview target after his midweek workout. Remember, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound Norfolk, Virginia native cashed two crucial baskets in the final minute to propel KU to a 72-69 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels on April 4 in New Orleans.

“That’s something that’s going to stick with me forever of course. I see constant replays and highlight moments,” McCormack said of his clutch 15-point, 10-rebound outing against UNC. He also had 25 points and nine boards in an 81-65 national semifinal win over Villanova.

“It’s an awesome feeling but at the same time I always have to make sure I’m locked in, focusing on this next step of my journey,” he said in an interview that can be seen on the Lakers’ official Website.

At one point Wednesday, McCormack participated in a drill with former Lakers great James Worthy, who attended UNC. McCormack smiled when asked if he ever felt remorse for somebody such as Worthy, whose favorite team had to settle for second place.

“I can’t. It’s part of competing,” McCormack said. “I know the heartbreak for them (Tar Heels) to get all that way and not achieve what you want but at the same time I made sure that it wasn’t me (losing). it was a crazy feeling that I went to the Combine (G League Elite Camp in Chicago) and had Brady Manek (senior forward at UNC this past season) as a teammate,. A lot of people were asking about that. I was like, ‘I played against him before. There’s no hate. It’s just part of the game. I had to do what was best for me and my team.’’’

McCormack took a couple weeks off after the national title game, then went right into training. He has worked out for the Lakers, plus Sacramento, Charlotte, Atlanta and Minnesota in hopes of either getting drafted or earning a free agent contract.

“Playing into April, I had a slight break for celebrations and the parade, stuff like that,” the 22-year-old McCormack said. “In the grand scheme of things it felt like a blink of an eye. I’m right back in the gym working out. Not that it’s a bad thing. It’s something I love to do. At the same time it was a quick turnaround.”

Asked about the current grind, McCormack said: “It’s a blessing. I always tell myself, ‘You dreamed, prayed, and hoped to be in this position when you were 4-years-old. Why, at this point, when you’re tired and a little bit fatigued why would you give up or lay down now? This has been a driving goal all your life and there’s no reason to let up when you’re right on the doorstep.’ I remind myself of that and it makes everything else easy.”

McCormack said at Wednesday’s workout he “definitely showed my strengths as far as being strong, being physical, rebounding, getting second possessions during skill and drill work. During shooting drills I was able to show that I had somewhat of a perimeter shot and did pretty well on ballscreen defense.”

McCormack averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds a game his senior year for the national champion Jayhawks. The third-team all-league pick, who hit 50.8% of his shots and 75.6% of his free throws, was asked if he might be a good fit with Los Angeles considering the team has a batch of veteran players including LeBron James.

“For sure. Being an older guys gives me I would say an understanding of the game, IQ, experience, playing through adversity. Also playing at Kansas you always have a target on your back just being one of those programs. Like the Lakers organization (at KU) you have a target on your back,” McCormack said. “Everybody loves the Lakers. There’s a huge fanbase. Everybody’s always gunning for them. I kind of have that same mindset as if I’m playing for Kansas to the Lakers. You have to have that same mental fortitude in that transition.”

The Kansas City Star

