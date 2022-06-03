ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 4 Peoria home sales eclipsed $1M mark in May

At least four Peoria home sales eclipsed the $1 million mark in May.

All four top home sales in Peoria last month were in the 85383 ZIP code, the city’s luxury home hot spot, according to Realtor.com.

The top home sale, 9782 W. Jj Ranch Road, sold for $2.1 million on May 12. The 4,403-square-foot home on a 0.8-acre lot has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by Theresa L Schoffstall with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, and the buyer was represented by Trudy Drieling with Coldwell Banker Realty.

The second most expensive home sale, 12804 W. Tyler Trail, sold for $1.8 million on May 5. The 3,586-square-foot home on a 0.55-acre lot has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by Benjamin J. Katz with Lake Pleasant Real Estate, and the buyer was represented by Cory Flotta with Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Arizona Properties.

Tied for third most expensive home sale, 27810 N. Silverado Ranch Road, sold for $1.375 million on May 13. The 3,905-square-foot home on a 0.27-acre lot has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by Michele Somers, director with West USA Realty- Scottsdale, and the buyer was represented by Jennifer Dunning with RE/MAX Professionals.

Tied for third most expensive home sale, 10602 W. Electra Lane, sold for $1.375 million on May 6. The 3,035-square-foot home on a 0.41-acre lot has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The seller was represented by Lindsay Zuniga with My Home Group Real Estate, and the buyer was represented by Arie Luyendyk with eXp Realty.

All photos courtesy of Realtor.com.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales
